Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Absolutely: Acquisition of 3D Couriers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 08:01am CET

Absolutely (the “Company”), one of the UK’s longest established courier companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 3D Couriers (“3D”) for an undisclosed sum. 3D is a specialist courier company operating from Fitzrovia, London, offering same-day, next-day & international delivery services. This transaction is in line with the Company’s growth strategy and follows the acquisition of MayDH in May 2017.

3D was established in 2003 and currently has an annual turnover of c.£2m. A London-based same-day delivery focused courier brand with international delivery capabilities, their range of delivery vehicles include push bikes, motor bikes, cargo bikes and vans. 3D is dedicated to the highest standards of customer service, professionalism and the latest in courier technology - key values that echo the Absolutely brand. Further, the range of services and expertise of 3D will also complement the services and expertise offered by Absolutely and enhance the market position of the enlarged group.

Absolutely will acquire 3D’s corporate accounts and fleet of vehicles. The business will continue to operate under its existing 3D brand in the short-term with the same team of experienced professionals to ensure a seamless transition. The management team of 3D will remain with the business following acquisition.

Jeremy Thompson, Managing Director of Absolutely says:

“We are delighted to have acquired 3D Couriers and look forward to welcoming their experienced team into the business. The clear dedication to exceptional customer service shown by 3D Couriers directly correlates with our own daily working ethos at Absolutely. The well-known same-day delivery expertise of the 3D team will be an important additional asset for Absolutely to further enhance our proposition for our clients. The transaction precisely aligns with our stated ambition to expand by carefully chosen complementary acquisitions over the coming years. This acquisition represents a fantastic addition to the business.”

Doug Hutchinson, Managing Director of 3D Couriers says:

“Absolutely is a long-established and well-managed business and was an obvious choice for 3D due to the clear synergies between our organisations. I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for our staff and clients over the coming weeks and I’m very excited to be joining the Absolutely team.”

- END -

About Absolutely

Absolutely is a family run business with a heritage stretching back to 1865. Across its courier operations, the Company employs c.100 people from 3 London locations. Absolutely now comprises over 250 couriers and more than 5000 corporate accounts ranging from well-known fashion brands to law firms.

The Company provides the following services:

  • Same day delivery
  • Next day delivery
  • International delivery

Further details on Absolutely can be found on: www.askabsolutely.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51a HKSCAN : Change in HKScan’s Group Leadership Team
08:51a Global Eagle to Elevate Airline Passenger Experience Over North America with More SES HTS Satellite Capacity
08:50a INVALDA INVL : INVL Asset Management, a part of Invalda INVL, has launched INVL Absolute Return Subfund
08:49a UK REGULATOR : Fox takeover of Sky not in public interest
08:49a LADBROKES CORAL : Form 8.3 - Ladbrokes Coral Group
08:48a Philadelphia Refinery Files for Chapter 11 -- WSJ
08:48a COCA COLA : Diet Coke Offers Four New Flavors in Bid to Counter Slump -- WSJ
08:48a COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Luxury Giant Buys Online Seller -- WSJ
08:48a Nestlé Fails to Satisfy Third Point -- WSJ
08:48a AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Returns to Expansion Mode -- WSJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. product lets investors triple bet on popular tech stocks
2Oil rises on IMF economic growth outlook, OPEC-Russian supply curbs
3NETFLIX : Netflix crosses $100 billion market capitalization as subscribers surge
4TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : launches the Tough Max 2 smartphone designed for those that need extra dur..
5CIMIC GROUP LTD : CIMIC : CPB Contractors wins $84m Sydney Recreation Centre CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins $84m..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.