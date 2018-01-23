Absolutely: Acquisition of 3D Couriers

Absolutely (the “Company”), one of the UK’s longest established courier
companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 3D Couriers (“3D”)
for an undisclosed sum. 3D is a specialist courier company operating
from Fitzrovia, London, offering same-day, next-day & international
delivery services. This transaction is in line with the Company’s growth
strategy and follows the acquisition of MayDH in May 2017.
3D was established in 2003 and currently has an annual turnover of
c.£2m. A London-based same-day delivery focused courier brand with
international delivery capabilities, their range of delivery vehicles
include push bikes, motor bikes, cargo bikes and vans. 3D is dedicated
to the highest standards of customer service, professionalism and the
latest in courier technology - key values that echo the Absolutely
brand. Further, the range of services and expertise of 3D will also
complement the services and expertise offered by Absolutely and enhance
the market position of the enlarged group.
Absolutely will acquire 3D’s corporate accounts and fleet of vehicles.
The business will continue to operate under its existing 3D brand in the
short-term with the same team of experienced professionals to ensure a
seamless transition. The management team of 3D will remain with the
business following acquisition.
Jeremy Thompson, Managing Director of Absolutely says:
“We are delighted to have acquired 3D Couriers and look forward to
welcoming their experienced team into the business. The clear dedication
to exceptional customer service shown by 3D Couriers directly correlates
with our own daily working ethos at Absolutely. The well-known same-day
delivery expertise of the 3D team will be an important additional asset
for Absolutely to further enhance our proposition for our clients. The
transaction precisely aligns with our stated ambition to expand by
carefully chosen complementary acquisitions over the coming years. This
acquisition represents a fantastic addition to the business.”
Doug Hutchinson, Managing Director of 3D Couriers says:
“Absolutely is a long-established and well-managed business and was an
obvious choice for 3D due to the clear synergies between our
organisations. I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for our
staff and clients over the coming weeks and I’m very excited to be
joining the Absolutely team.”
- END -
About Absolutely
Absolutely is a family run business with a heritage stretching back to
1865. Across its courier operations, the Company employs c.100
people from 3 London locations. Absolutely now comprises over 250
couriers and more than 5000 corporate accounts ranging from well-known
fashion brands to law firms.
The Company provides the following services:
-
Same day delivery
-
Next day delivery
-
International delivery
Further details on Absolutely can be found on: www.askabsolutely.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006443/en/