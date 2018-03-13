Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates The Experts: Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day Is March 14

CHICAGO, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month®, when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reminds everyone to return to the basics of healthful eating. March is also when the Academy celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, honoring the contributions and expertise of all RDNs as the food and nutrition experts. This year, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day will take place March 14.

"Registered dietitian nutritionists are committed to improving the health of their patients, clients and communities through food and nutrition," says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Spokesperson Rahaf Al Bochi.

"Consumers need to know whom to trust when seeking timely, accurate and science-based nutrition advice," Al Bochi says. "When you consult a registered dietitian nutritionist, you know you are receiving guidance from the educated, trained and trusted expert."

Each year, the second Wednesday in March is Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, when the Academy acknowledges the significant work of RDNs as advocates for advancing the nutritional status of people in the United States.

"Congress and federal health agencies like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have recognized registered dietitian nutritionists for their extensive expertise in nutrition and health," Al Bochi says.

Registered dietitian nutritionists must meet strict academic and professional requirements, including earning at least a bachelor's degree, completing a supervised practice program and passing a registration examination. RDNs must also complete continuing professional educational requirements to maintain registration. More than half of all RDNs have also earned master's degrees or higher.

The majority of RDNs work in the treatment and prevention of disease, often in hospitals, HMOs, public health clinics, nursing homes or other health care facilities. Additionally, RDNs work throughout the community in schools, fitness centers, food management, food industry, universities, research and private practice.

Learn more about what a registered dietitian nutritionist can do for you and find an RDN in your area at eatright.org.

As part of National Nutrition Month, the Academy's website includes articles, recipes, videos and educational resources to spread the message of good nutrition and the importance of an overall healthy lifestyle for people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. Consumers can also follow National Nutrition Month on the Academy's social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.

As a founding member of Further with Food Center for Food Loss and Waste Solutions, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is committed to cutting food loss and waste in the United States in half by 2030. Visit https://furtherwithfood.org/resources/ for great tools and resources.

All registered dietitians are nutritionists – but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians. The Academy's Board of Directors and Commission on Dietetic Registration have determined that those who hold the credential registered dietitian (RD) may optionally use "registered dietitian nutritionist" (RDN) instead. The two credentials have identical meanings.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the public's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

