AccelStor : All-Flash Solutions Unlock Data Possibilities for AI and Cloud

AccelStor, an innovative all-flash array (AFA) provider for the big data
era, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Cloud Expo
Europe, taking place from March 21 to 22 at Booth C1850 in the ExCel
London exhibition centre. Besides presenting latest all-flash storage
solutions breaking through performance and availability barriers for
artificial intelligence (AI), virtualization and private cloud,
AccelStor will present a live demonstration of its new generation
NeoSapphire high availability models, one of the highlights not to be
missed this year.
AccelStor's new generation NeoSapphire High Availability all-flash array
AccelStor NeoSapphire all-flash arrays are highly integrated with
virtualization and private cloud platforms, supporting VMware vSphere
and OpenStack Cinder. NeoSapphire’s “high availability” series features
symmetric active-active, clustered shared-nothing architecture (SNA),
providing full redundancy and 99.9999% reliability, enabling enterprises
to achieve non-disruptive operations effortlessly. In addition, the
patented FlexiRemap®
software technology accelerates data processing and unleashes the
true performance of big data workloads with outstanding performance,
over 1 million IOPS for 4KB random access.
Combined with space-efficient Free Clone and inline deduplication
technologies, NeoSapphire AFAs deliver a 5:1 data reduction ratio, which
maximises storage capacity for data-intensive applications. Furthermore,
the maximum capacity can be scaled up to 1.2 PB when coupled with JBODs.
NeoSapphire AFAs also support SEDs (self-encrypting drives) and include
a rich suite of data protection services free of charge, such as
snapshot, snapshot backup and replication, helping enterprises to meet
GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance.
“AI and emerging big data workloads are changing the game for business
operations and accelerating digital transformation across the globe. For
years, the amount of data that can be processed and the value
enterprises can garner from data have been limited because traditional
legacy storage systems are unable to cope with the massive data required
for AI and big data workloads. Storage hardware and software have not
been able to work effectively in tandem, which creates performance
bottlenecks. AccelStor NeoSapphire all-flash arryas eliminate the
bottleneck, helping customers fully leverage data analytics to create a
competitive edge for their business,” said David Kao, AccelStor Vice
President.
About AccelStor Ltd.
AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk
arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash
arrays, powered by FlexiRemap® software technology, deliver sustained
high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage
management, multi-protocol support, and front-access, hot-swappable
solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve
performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications like artificial
intelligence, IoT, data centre, virtualization, high-performance
computing, database, media processing, fintech and gaming. For more
information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire AFAs, please visit www.accelstor.com.
