Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Accruent : Receives Strategic Vendor Partner Award from Sodexo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

Long-Time Customer Recognizes Accruent as Collaborator and Partner in Capital Planning Process

Accruent, the world’s leading provider of physical resource management solutions, has been honored with Sodexo North America’s 2018 Strategic Vendor Partner Award for dedication and collaboration with Sodexo’s Asset Management and Technical Services team.

Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food and facilities management services that enhance organizational performance and improve quality of life, employing 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in just the United States and Canada alone.

“Through Accruent’s capital planning software, facility engineering support, self-assessment tools, and extensive training, our relationship with Accruent has grown over the years into a deep partnership,” said Koby Okrah, VP of Asset Management and Technical Services, Sodexo. “In addition to helping support our accounts, Accruent has assisted Sodexo in strategically allocating capital and making well-informed decisions that support our organization’s – and our clients’ – ongoing mission and tactical initiatives.”

One of 12 nominees, Accruent received Sodexo’s Strategic Vendor Partner Award in the category for Facilities Management and Services, Equipment & Supplies. The criteria for the award included demonstrating a progressive approach, support for Sodexo’s Six Dimensions of Quality of Life, sharing best practices, and proactive strategic planning.

Accruent helps Sodexo manage over 120 million square feet of space across more than 100 of their North American accounts through assessments of physical locations and capital planning software, to ensure that facilities are in good repair, capital spending is prioritized based on objective criteria, and occupants experience quality of life in their facilities.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Sodexo for our collaboration and partnership, and the critical role our people and software play in their capital planning process,” John Borgerding, CEO, Accruent. “We are proud that our solutions and services have been able to provide such valuable insights on infrastructure and capital investment for Sodexo and their clients across North America.”

About Accruent
accruent.com, @accruentllc
Accruent is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More than 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Sodexo North America
Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pMCB BANK : ACE award car to remittance campaign winner
AQ
02:52pK ELECTRIC : KE ensures reliable power supply
AQ
02:52pIMINE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pViz.ai and Erlanger Health System Partner to Bring Innovative Artificial Intelligence to Stroke Care
BU
02:52pThe United States Food & Beverage Natural Colors Market by Color - Forecast to 2021 featuring Chr. Hanse, Sensient, GNT, and Naturex - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:51pJ C PENNEY : JCPenney Recalls Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie Shorts Due to Choking Hazard
AQ
02:51pALSTOM : New York State Homes and Community Renewal Announces $400,000 Grant to Support Rail Car Equipment Maker in Hornell
AQ
02:51pWIRECARD : debuts wearable payment options to Europe via Mastercard deal
AQ
02:51pSODEXO : Despite challenges kiosks, digital signage well worth the effort
AQ
02:51pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1304 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
4Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.