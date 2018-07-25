Accruent : Receives Strategic Vendor Partner Award from Sodexo

Accruent,
the world’s leading provider of physical resource management solutions,
has been honored with Sodexo North America’s 2018 Strategic Vendor
Partner Award for dedication and collaboration with Sodexo’s Asset
Management and Technical Services team.
Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food and facilities
management services that enhance organizational performance and improve
quality of life, employing 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in just the
United States and Canada alone.
“Through Accruent’s capital planning software, facility engineering
support, self-assessment tools, and extensive training, our relationship
with Accruent has grown over the years into a deep partnership,” said
Koby Okrah, VP of Asset Management and Technical Services, Sodexo. “In
addition to helping support our accounts, Accruent has assisted Sodexo
in strategically allocating capital and making well-informed decisions
that support our organization’s – and our clients’ – ongoing mission and
tactical initiatives.”
One of 12 nominees, Accruent received Sodexo’s Strategic Vendor Partner
Award in the category for Facilities Management and Services, Equipment
& Supplies. The criteria for the award included demonstrating a
progressive approach, support for Sodexo’s Six Dimensions of Quality of
Life, sharing best practices, and proactive strategic planning.
Accruent helps Sodexo manage over 120 million square feet of space
across more than 100 of their North American accounts through assessments
of physical locations and capital
planning software, to ensure that facilities are in good repair,
capital spending is prioritized based on objective criteria, and
occupants experience quality of life in their facilities.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Sodexo for our collaboration and
partnership, and the critical role our people and software play in their
capital planning process,” John Borgerding, CEO, Accruent. “We are proud
that our solutions and services have been able to provide such valuable
insights on infrastructure and capital investment for Sodexo and their
clients across North America.”
About Accruent
Accruent
is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior
performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources.
Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services
enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities
and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based
monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades,
Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and
reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More
than 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out
hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure
compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of
industries in more than 150 countries around the world.
About Sodexo North America
Sodexo North America is part of a
global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a
leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other
services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local
communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in
corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure,
government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000
people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly
supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual
purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large
American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and
inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate
responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local
communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has
contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed
children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo,
visit SodexoUSA.com,
SodexoInsights.com
and connect with us on Facebook,
Instagram,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
