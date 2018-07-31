Acticor Biotech: A +60M Regional Development and Commercialisation Agreement Signed with China Medical System Holding Limited®

Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biotechnology company involved in the
acute phase of thrombotic diseases, including stroke and pulmonary
embolism, announces the signature of an Asset Transfer and Licensing
agreement covering a development and commercialisation collaboration
agreement with CMS Medical Limited as well as an investment agreement
with CMS Medical Venture Investment Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary
of China Medical System Holdings Limited (“CMS”; HKSE:0867), and A&B
(HK).
Under the terms of the agreements, Acticor Biotech will collaborate with
CMS, who will have the full rights in China and certain other Asian
countries (excluding Japan and India), to enable the development and
commercialisation of the Company’s pipeline of drug candidates in the
region. The parties will coordinate and share data from their respective
clinical studies and Acticor Biotech will benefit from the investment of
CMS in developing the Company’s assets in China. Acticor Biotech will
also receive commercial milestones and royalties based on the
achievement of sales milestones by CMS and make a manufacturing margin
on any product the Company supplies.
Gilles Avenard, Chief Executive Officer of Acticor Biotech,
commented: “We are pleased to have signed this development and
commercialisation agreement with China Medical System Holdings Limited.
As a specialty pharmaceutical company based in China, CMS is the ideal
strategic partner to help us advance our platform and commercialise
potential products in this important region. We look forward to working
closely with CMS.”
Mr. Lam Kong, Chairman, Chief Executive and President of CMS,
added: “I am excited by this opportunity to work with the Acticor
biotech team to drive forward the development of the Company’s drug
candidate. I believe ACT017, Acticor Biotech’s drug candidate offers
great potential as a novel approach to improve management of acute phase
of vascular diseases, where there is a recognised unmet need for new
effective treatment options.”
Agile Capital Markets acted as a financial advisor for Acticor Biotech.
About China Medical System Holdings Limited - http://en.cms.net.cn/CmsNewWebEn/index.aspx
CMS is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in China, engaging in
marketing, promotion and sales of prescription drugs and other medicinal
products to all therapeutic departments in hospitals nation-wide. CMS
builds up its product portfolio for its target markets by asset
acquisition, equity investment and licensing-in on the global basis as
well as in-house R&D. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
(867.HK) with a market capitalisation of approximately HK$33.4 billion
(c. €3.6 billion) as at July 31 2018.
About ACT017, the Therapeutic Candidate - https://acticor-biotech.com/technology/
About Acticor Biotech - https://acticor-biotech.com/
