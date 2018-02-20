Acustream To Sponsor Major Revenue Cycle Conference For Hospital Executives

LAYFAYETTE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 /AcuStream announced today that it will be a title sponsor for the East Coast CORE (Collaboration of Revenue Cycle Epic Users) conference being held March 12-14 in Charleston, South Carolina. A blue-chip roster of senior hospital administrators and finance executives are scheduled to attend the conference, which will be held at the Medical University of South Carolina.

"We are pleased and proud to be associated with East Coast CORE," said Jeff Colvin, Chief Executive Officer of AcuStream, in making the announcement. "Our sponsorship reflects our deep commitment to serving the needs of hospitals and physician groups across the country and helping these organizations achieve maximum revenue streams for patient care."

Participants in the conference include such organizations as Boston Children's Hospital, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Duke University Health System, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, University of Pennsylvania Health System, The Ohio State University, University of North Carolina Health Care, University of Michigan Health System and Yale Medicine. In total, over 35 major hospital systems will be represented at the conference.

The conference will focus on increasing knowledge around the Epic application, focusing mainly on Cadence, Prelude, Physician Billing and Hospital Billing.

ABOUT ACUSTREAM

AcuStream helps healthcare clients become more efficient and profitable so they can focus on their primary goal of providing quality healthcare to patients. Its products and services are designed for ease-of-use, minimal start-up time, immediate impact and a payment structure based solely on success. AcuStream is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

