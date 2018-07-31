Ad Hoc Group of PREPA Bondholders Announces Term Sheet Agreement with the Oversight Board, AAFAF and PREPA

Represents first negotiated consensual restructuring agreement between creditors, the Board and Government of Puerto Rico

Terms strongly align financial recovery for bondholders with long-term success of PREPA

The Ad Hoc Group of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) Bondholders today issued the following statement regarding the PREPA debt restructuring Term Sheet Agreement it has reached with the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (the “Oversight Board”), the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (“AAFAF”) and PREPA:

“This negotiated agreement – the first of its kind in the Commonwealth’s restructuring – is a significant positive achievement for all parties involved. Our group has always welcomed the opportunity to reach a fair and consensual restructuring solution for PREPA, and by working together with the Oversight Board and the Government of Puerto Rico we have taken an important step towards collectively achieving that goal.

“By addressing PREPA’s legacy debt a pathway can be cleared to accelerate the transformation and long-term viability of the utility. Under the terms of the agreement, our recoveries are now tied to PREPA’s sustainable success, and we are pleased to take part in a transaction which we are confident will ultimately further the economic revival of not just the utility, but the Commonwealth and its people.”

