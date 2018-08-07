Log in
AdKernel Opens Its Fifth Office in Tel-Avivs Silicon Wadi

08/07/2018 | 04:26am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE /August 6, 2018 / Leading provider of Universal Advertising Technology SaaS Platform, AdKernel, has made very impressive strides during the past few years thanks to its non-stop development of proprietary tech such as advanced header bidding, a full self-serve ad platform on the DSP and SSP side, Blockchain tech that is actually suitable for day to day use, and not to mention their ad-server which is to a certain extent an industry standard alongside AppNexus and Google's DoubleClick, with OpenX trailing not far behind.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508783/a8ade170-e305-4f1c-83d9-c152bca2f365.jpeg

Adkernel has had Year-over-Year growth of over 100% in terms or number of customers and nearly tripled its revenue. Because of this unprecedented success, AdKernel announced on July 15, the opening of their fifth office in Tel-Aviv, their first in Silicon Wadi. The Tel-Aviv office is headed by advertising industry veteran Raz "Ross" Almog, a native New Yorker who is so confident in the company and technology that staying in Tel-Aviv seemed like a no brainer. "We're a big part of the ecosystem and to be in the middle of all the action in this amazing country with its amazing talent seemed like the obvious direction to take," says Raz.

Turning down several offers for a buyout, the self-funded and very profitable company is investing in human capital and is on a hiring spree.

The Tel-Aviv office, which is located in the tallest skyscraper in the country right by Sarona market, places the company in the same location as Amazon, Ironsource, Similarweb, Facebook, and a plethora of industry leaders. With its prime location and breathtaking views, it is a magnet for the country's top developers and business development experts. Raz explains, "Here we are totally focused on R&D, providing support for partners, along with developing strategic relations in emerging markets," which is something that multinational corporations in the industry have been doing successfully for quite some time here.

All of AdKernel 's resources are dedicated to a single challenge: building digital advertising solutions that outperform the competition and give customers an edge. Their platform is state-of-the-art, Java-based technology built from the ground up, unlike others that are a patchwork of legacy systems. This full suite saves agencies and networks a colossal amount of time and effort.

AdKernel also offers robust optimization algorithms for advertising in real time, enabling clients to scale up campaigns while controlling quality, performance, and profitability. Their platform integrates these capabilities in an end-to-end solution that is configurable to advertisers' and publishers' needs. In other words, adKernel maximizes revenue and other key metrics across all digital channels.

AdKernel - Advanced SaaS Advertising Technology: https://adkernel.com

ADKernel - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adkernel/

ADKernel (@adkernel) - Twitter: http://twitter.com/adkernel

Contact Information:

AdKernel
http://adkernel.com
[email protected]
+1-888-654-8824

SOURCE: AdKernal


© Accesswire 2018
