Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Drug Crisis in Utah

Salt Lake City, UT, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

July 24, 2018

Salt Lake City, U.T. — Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit, has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) to include a database of treatment resources, facilities, and healthcare providers specific to Utah.

“635 Utah residents died from drug overdose in 2016. We are hopeful that these added resources to the ARC database will help those concerned about substance use disorder in Utah and their loved ones to receive the unbiased, vetted guidance they need to access local treatment centers and healthcare providers,” said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Addiction Policy Forum President and CEO.

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers. The ARC also includes a resource line staffed by addiction counselors, licensed social workers, and peer recovery support advocates that provide callers with substance use disorder-related information, education on treatment options, and support. Utah residents can call the line at 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM MT.

“Utahns who are struggling with addiction will now be able to find the resources they in one location. It is imperative that individuals and families in crisis find the help they need, when they need it,” says Cindy Elliott, co-chair of Addiction Policy Forum Utah State Chapter, which launched earlier this month.

“As an individual in long-term recovery from a substance use disorder, I’m proud that we are able to provide a new way for Utah residents to search for help in their moments of crisis,” says Dale Covington, co-chair of Addiction Policy Forum Utah State Chapter.

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 24 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

###

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.





Casey Elliott Addiction Policy Forum 3128605353 [email protected]