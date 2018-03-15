SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A website dedicated to heroin and opiate treatment released a new page for drug addiction treatment in Albany New York. Heroin Detox Clinics provides information for addicts and their families about options for receiving help. Sad to say that just hearing the word overdose is as common as hearing someone say hello. Well, maybe not that often but pretty darn close. The reality is that hundreds, up to thousands of addicts overdose daily in any given city and overdose death rate is over 65,000 for the year. Epidemic is an understatement.



Addiction Treatment Centers In Albany NY Get Help From Heroin Detox Clinics





There may come a time in life when it is crucial to know the signs and symptoms of a heroin or opiate overdose. When an addict simply takes too much at one time it is very conceivable that an overdose may occur. In many cases it may be life-threatening. If this happens seek medical help immediately. Look for three key symptoms, commonly referred to as the opioid overdose triad. The three key symptoms are pinpoint pupils, slowed breathing or no breathing at all and unconsciousness or non-responsiveness. There are many other symptoms to look for which could include a limp body posture, pale face or discolored skin, clammy skin, extreme vomiting or possibly blue lips and ever fingernails. Do not hesitate to dial 911, get medical help immediately.



Let’s face the facts as quickly as possible in getting our loved ones help right away. Once the overdose has occurred the best chance of getting help to our fallen addict. This may be the one shot at getting them the treatment needed to possibly change their life.

The choices are many but the guidelines are almost identical in choosing a treatment facility that will be the right place. Having knowledge of the addict will help in selecting the proper detox since knowing their using history and their personal dislikes and life choices will narrow down the right place to get better.

Make sure a safe medical detox for opiates is chosen. As of late an increase of poorly run medical detoxes have in many instances put the heroin or opioid user in greater danger due to a lack of supervision and over medicating. Do your do diligence in selecting the proper detox which should last between seven to ten days, sometimes longer if methadone is involved. All research indicates that study must be done, testimonies and reviews taken seriously when selecting a detox on your city. A life will depend on the care and proper help given as the horror stories are countless and seen daily in our local internet and newspapers.

Once again so often is heard the words just never start. Easier said than done with the addict which is not only suffering from being hooked but from the key, the real reason they use drugs in the first place. The why is what is needed to find out. Why in the world would you stick a needle in your arm causing an overdose. Why? When the why questions are answered with a ton of work we will stop the overdose dilemma in our nation’s cities. For more information about addiction treatment in Albany NY please contact the website.

Author: William Leonard

Organization: HeroinDetoxClinics.com

Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590

Phone: 888-325-2454

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abe53293-2f9e-4636-a005-14b933aad927