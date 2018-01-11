Addivant Announces Generational Advancement in WESTON® 705 Health and Safety Profile

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addivant(TM), a global leader in polymer additives technology and innovation, announces further advancement in the health and safety profile for WESTON® 705. Addivant is committed to developing and commercializing the safest, new antioxidant for the food contact packaging industry.

The results from the most recent toxicology studies, performed in a GLP accredited contract research organization under internationally recognized OECD guidelines, demonstrates no adverse effects at the highest possible concentration levels. Further, in a comparable study, WESTON® 705 is approximately ten times safer than TNPP and three times safer than Tris (2, 4, DTBP) Phosphite, brand names including ALKANOX® 240 and Irgafos® 168.

"This is another important milestone in the commercialization of WESTON® 705, especially at a time when all of us are concerned about the health and safety of the products we are in contact with daily," said John Steitz, Addivant CEO. He added, "We are quite proud of this achievement as many of the largest polymer producers transition to WESTON® 705."

WESTON® 705 is recognized for providing customers with the benefit of superior performance, higher processing productivity and an unprecedented health and safety profile.

About Addivant(TM)

Addivant(TM) is an innovator in the field of polymer additives, developing customized solutions that provide customers enhanced application performance, safe handling, and reduction in cost of use. The company is recognized industry-wide for its extensive portfolio of specialty additives including antioxidants, light stabilizers, rubber additives, polymer modifiers, metal deactivators, polymerization inhibitors and intermediates. Addivant is an international company, with 11 plants in five regions as well as research, manufacturing and sales facilities around the globe. Addivant maintains its global headquarters in Connecticut, USA with regional headquarters in: Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Basel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China. Addivant is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital. Visit www.addivant.com for more information.

Addivant(TM), ALKANOX® 240 and WESTON® 705 are trademarks of Addivant.

Contacts:

Beverly Kindermann

[email protected]

Tel: +1 203 702 6182

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53eef9ea-7e67-4b07-b0fc-182decc391f0