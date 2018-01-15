Addivant Announces Price Increase on LOWILITE® 77

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective immediately or as contract terms allow, Addivant™, a global leader in polymer additives, is increasing the price of LOWILITE® 77 by up to 10%. The increase is driven by sharp raw material cost increases linked to different factors including supply shortages resulting from China’s recent reinforcement of its environmental protection policies.



