Addivant Announces Price Increase on LOWILITE® 77

01/15/2018 | 12:41pm EST

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective immediately or as contract terms allow, Addivant™, a global leader in polymer additives, is increasing the price of LOWILITE® 77 by up to 10%. The increase is driven by sharp raw material cost increases linked to different factors including supply shortages resulting from China’s recent reinforcement of its environmental protection policies. 

About Addivant™

Addivant™ is an innovator in the field of polymer additives, developing customized solutions that provide customers enhanced application performance, safe handling, and reduction in cost of use. The company is recognized industry-wide for its extensive portfolio of specialty additives including antioxidants, light stabilizers, rubber additives, polymer modifiers, metal deactivators, polymerization inhibitors and intermediates. Addivant is an international company, with 11 plants in five regions as well as research, manufacturing and sales facilities around the globe. Addivant maintains its global headquarters in Connecticut, USA with regional headquarters in: Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Basel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China.  Addivant is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital. Visit www.addivant.com for more information.

Addivant™ and LOWILITE® 77 are trademarks of Addivant.

Contacts:
Beverly Kindermann  [email protected]   Tel: +1 203 702 6182

