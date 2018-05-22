Admedus : TAVR project progresses to animal trials

22.5.18

TAVR PROJECT TAKES NEXT STEP WITH ANIMAL TRIAL

Admedus Limited (ASX:AHZ) today announced the next stage in development of its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) project, signing an agreement to commence animal trials in a leading European reference laboratory.

Beginning in July, the "Experimental assessment of the Admedus valve - ovine model of aortic valve replacement" study, will use sheep to examine the safety and feasibility of Admedus' unique 3D single-piece moulded valve.

After an initial trial period of approximately three months, the study will extend to larger animals (calves) for testing the valves in a TAVR setting. Admedus expects the experiments to be completed by early 2019.

As previously announced, Admedus is committed to developing a TAVR device that offers benefits to patients and physicians through novel engineering and leveraging the unique capabilities of its clinically-superior ADAPT® tissue.

Admedus' TAVR project continues to progress along the development timeline, recent milestones include; submission of multiple IP applications in the US, successful completion of a key durability test and appointment of a new VP, Development with extensive technical and commercial industry experience.

Admedus CEO Wayne Paterson was pleased to announce the upcoming animal trial,

"Admedus' development portfolio continues to gain momentum as we push into new product areas and expand on the application of our clinically-superior ADAPT® technology."

"Our unique ability to create shaped collagen tissue (3D) has opened the door to unprecedented levels of opportunity as we investigate potential new products and applications."

"The 3D valve recently passed a critical viability test, successfully completing more than 200 million simulated cycles which has allowed us to progress to animal trials."

"The European reference lab conducting the study is regarded as one of the best in the world and has significant experience performing valve experiments for leading companies in the med tech industry."

"The further we get down the road, the more viable the project becomes and the greater our chances are of securing a commercial partnership to bring it to market. Admedus isn't just looking to create a new TAVR product - our aim is to set a new benchmark in cardiovascular

science and technology. We are looking to completely revolutionise the space with innovations in both the tissue/valve science and engineering up and down the catheter."

The research and development phase of this project will be accelerated following a recent capital raising as Admedus eyes entry to the global TAVR market, currently worth an estimated $US3B and projected to reach $US5B by 2020.

Background:

ADAPT®

ADAPT® treated tissue has been scientifically proven to more closely mimic the characteristics of normal human tissue which promotes a more tolerant immune response and improved tissue ingrowth. Clinically-superior ADAPT® tissue products are the only ones to have achieved a decade without calcification or degradation. With the potential for a product lifespan free from calcification, physicians can potentially intervene across a broader age spectrum and provide their patients with a solution for life.

About Admedus Limited

Admedus (ASX:AHZ) is a medical technologies company delivering clinically superior solutions that help healthcare professionals create life-changing outcomes for patients. Our focus is on investing in and developing next generation technologies with world class partners, acquiring strategic assets to grow product and service offerings and expanding revenues from our existing medical sales and distribution business. The company has assets from research & development through clinical development as well as sales, marketing and distribution.

