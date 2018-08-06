Log in
Admedus : Trading Halt Announcement - System Upgrade

0
08/06/2018 | 01:56am CEST

Market Announcement

6 August 2018

ASX Market Announcements Platform Upgrade

Description

Following a scheduled ASX internal system change affecting the Market Announcements Platform, it has been necessary to re-apply the 'Trading Halt' session state. This announcement serves to re-confirm the securities of this entity remain in Trading Halt on the terms set out in ASX's previous trading halt announcement.

Issued by

Andrew McLeod

Senior Manager, Surveillance & Market Announcements

6 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Admedus Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 23:55:04 UTC
