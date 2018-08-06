Admedus : Trading Halt Announcement - System Upgrade

Market Announcement

ASX Market Announcements Platform Upgrade

Description

Following a scheduled ASX internal system change affecting the Market Announcements Platform, it has been necessary to re-apply the 'Trading Halt' session state. This announcement serves to re-confirm the securities of this entity remain in Trading Halt on the terms set out in ASX's previous trading halt announcement.

Issued by

Andrew McLeod

Senior Manager, Surveillance & Market Announcements

