Admedus : Trading Halt Announcement - System Upgrade

6 August 2018
Following a scheduled ASX internal system change affecting the Market Announcements Platform, it has been necessary to re-apply the 'Trading Halt' session state. This announcement serves to re-confirm the securities of this entity remain in Trading Halt on the terms set out in ASX's previous trading halt announcement.
Andrew McLeod
Senior Manager, Surveillance & Market Announcements
6 August 2018
