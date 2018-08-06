Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Admedus : Voluntary Suspension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 02:56am CEST

Market Announcement

6 August 2018

Admedus Limited - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Admedus Limited (the 'Company') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement regarding a Placement with potential investors in respect of the capital raising.

Security Code:

AHZ

Issued by

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

6 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Ms Anjuli Sinniah

6 August 2018

Advisor, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

By Email:

[email protected][email protected]

Dear Anjuli

ADMEDUS LIMITED (ASX: AHZ) - REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Admedus Limited (the Company) refers to the trading halt granted on 2 August 2018.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2, the Company requests a voluntary suspension of the quotation of its ordinary shares effective from the commencement of trading on 6 August 2018.

The Company advises that:

  • (a) the voluntary suspension is necessary for the Company to finalise negotiations in relation to a Placement with potential investors in respect of the capital raising referred to in its trading halt request dated 2 August 2018;

  • (b) the Company expects the suspension to last until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 8 August 2018, or the release of an announcement by the Company;

  • (c) the Company is not aware of any reason why its shares should not be suspended from quotation; and

  • (d) the Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours faithfully

Catherine Costello Company Secretary

Admedus Limited

Registered Office:

Level 9, 301 Coronation Drive, Milton, Queensland 4064

Customer Service:

T: 1300 550 310 F: 1300 880 398 International: T: +61 (0)7 3152 3200 F: +61 (0)7 3152 3299 E:[email protected]W: admedus.com

Brisbane Minneapolis Geneva Singapore

ABN 35 088 221 078

Disclaimer

Admedus Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 00:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/05FMG : Fortescue Announces Partial Sale of Shareholding in
PU
08/05MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Acquire ASTES4 SA in Switzerland
BU
08/05GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS & SRG working together - construction contract secured
PU
08/05MARUBENI : to Begin Importation of Beef from Argentina
PU
08/05SITE INTERNATIONAL : Market Update
PU
08/05CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LTD JAPAN'S MITSUI & CO., LTD. (OTCMKTS : MITSY) Secures Hawsons Off-Take Providing Financial Support for BFS
AW
08/05CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CAP) Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Secures Hawsons Off-Take Providing Financial Support for BFS
AQ
08/05EMPIRE ENERGY : Successful Recapitalisation
PU
08/05MAGNUM MINING AND EXPLORATION : Appointment of Director
PU
08/05THREAT PROTECT AUSTRALIA : Acquires Monitored Lines from WA Reseller
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money
2SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : SOUTHERN GOLD : Tenements Granted at Deokon - South Korea
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Britain's Centrica invests in Israeli electric vehicle start-up
4AUSTAR GOLD LTD : AUSTAR GOLD : Appointment of New Director
5NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION : NORFOLK SOUTHERN : Freight train derailment reported near Station Square in Pit..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.