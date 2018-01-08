Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adocia : Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 06:03pm CET

Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, announces today its financial calendar for 2018.

March 19, 2018:   Publication of 2017 financial statements (Reference Document will be released during Q2 2018).
April 16, 2018: Publication of revenue for Q1 2018.
May 17, 2018: Annual shareholders’ meeting.
July 18, 2018: Publication of mid-year financial statements as of June 30, 2018.
October 23, 2018: Publication of revenue for Q3 2018.

In addition to regular meetings with the financial community, investors are recommended to consult the regularly updated information available on the company’s website (www.adocia.com). All corporate information on the company - such as its financial statements, corporate presentation and its articles of association - is available on the company’s website, in the section « Financials-Investors Sections », « Regulated Information ».

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia’s portfolio of therapeutic proteins for the treatment of diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and four preclinical-stage products, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 11, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20p NORDIC MINING : Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 January 2018
06:20p SIXT LEASING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06:19p BOYD GAMING : Gaelic Storm to Perform at Mississippi Moon Bar March 8
06:18p Oil little changed as rising U.S. output offset OPEC worries
06:18p ALSTOM : Gets EUR100 Million Contract to Supply Trains to French Regions
06:18p BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY : New Study Shows the Lasting Impact of Tuition Assistance
06:18p AIR LIQUIDE : Availability of the Pre-Full Year 2017 Results Communication
06:17p CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Portfolio Update
06:16p E.ON to sell remaining Uniper stake to Fortum for $4.5 bln
06:16p IPSOS : South Africans a miserable lot, says research
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : With GeForce NOW a Billion Cheap PCs Can Now Taste Gaming Greatness, Too
3ABLYNX : European shares hit highest since August 2015 as autos' rally continues
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Ablynx shares soar after rejects Novo Nordisk's $3.1 billion bid
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2017 AND F..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.