Adocia : Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2018

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical
stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with
innovative formulations of approved proteins, announces today its
financial calendar for 2018.
|
March 19, 2018:
|
|
Publication of 2017 financial statements (Reference Document will be
released during Q2 2018).
|
April 16, 2018:
|
|
Publication of revenue for Q1 2018.
|
May 17, 2018:
|
|
Annual shareholders’ meeting.
|
July 18, 2018:
|
|
Publication of mid-year financial statements as of June 30, 2018.
|
October 23, 2018:
|
|
Publication of revenue for Q3 2018.
In addition to regular meetings with the financial community, investors
are recommended to consult the regularly updated information available
on the company’s website (www.adocia.com).
All corporate information on the company - such as its financial
statements, corporate presentation and its articles of association - is
available on the company’s website, in the section «
Financials-Investors Sections », « Regulated Information ».
About Adocia
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins. Adocia’s portfolio of therapeutic proteins for the treatment
of diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and four
preclinical-stage products, is among the largest and most differentiated
in the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is
designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic
proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes
BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address
specific patient needs.
Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for
the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin
analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation
of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin
glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is
also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone
Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s
(BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine
Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic
prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone
Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human
insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”
To
learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are
based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However,
there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject
to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors”
section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des
marchés financiers on April 11, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.adocia.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence
of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial
conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially
different from such forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006243/en/