Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rates

July 27, 2018
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105 Kanda-Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Kenji Kousaka, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Kenji Kousaka, President
Inquiries:
Tomoyuki Kimura, Director and Deputy CFO
Corporate Management Department
TEL. +81-3-3518-0480
Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rates
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rates for the 3,050 million yen long-term loans(Note) (planned execution date July 31, 2018) have been set as follows.
（JPY:million）
|
No.
|
Lender
|
Planned Drawdown Date
|
Scheduled Amount
|
Interest Rate (fixed rate)
|
Principal Repayment date
|
Repayment
Period
|
Principal Repayment
|
Collateral/ Guarantee
|
1
|
Development Bank of Japan
The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.
|
July 31, 2018
|
1,900
|
0.6625 %
|
July 31, 2028
|
10.0 year
|
Pay in full on the maturity date
|
Unsecured Non-guarante ed
|
2
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
500
|
0.4675 %
|
July 31, 2026
|
8.0 year
|
3
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
650
|
0.3694 %
|
January 31, 2025
|
6.5 year
|
3,050
|
0.5681 %
|
8.9 year
(Note) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans " dated July 26, 2018 for details.
