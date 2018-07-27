Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 10:22am CEST

July 27, 2018

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105 Kanda-Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Kenji Kousaka, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Kenji Kousaka, President

Inquiries:

Tomoyuki Kimura, Director and Deputy CFO

Corporate Management Department

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rates

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rates for the 3,050 million yen long-term loans(Note) (planned execution date July 31, 2018) have been set as follows.

JPY:million

No.

Lender

Planned Drawdown Date

Scheduled Amount

Interest Rate (fixed rate)

Principal Repayment date

Repayment

Period

Principal Repayment

Collateral/ Guarantee

1

Development Bank of Japan

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

July 31, 2018

1,900

0.6625 %

July 31, 2028

10.0 year

Pay in full on the maturity date

Unsecured Non-guarante ed

2

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

500

0.4675 %

July 31, 2026

8.0 year

3

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

650

0.3694 %

January 31, 2025

6.5 year

3,050

0.5681 %

8.9 year

(Note) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans " dated July 26, 2018 for details.

*

URL:

http://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 08:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aVODACOM : Advocates for Digitization to Create a More Sustainable Nigeria
AQ
10:53aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : All of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 case and S Pen colors just leaked in a big way
AQ
10:53aFACEBOOK : just had its worst week in the company’s history
AQ
10:53aLIXIL : UNICEF and LIXIL to "Make a Splash" and Help Bring Sanitation to Children Around the World
AQ
10:53aTHE AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET IN INDIA TO 2023 : Market Size, Share, Trends and Opportunities
GL
10:52aREMINDER : Invitation to Roche's Virtual Pipeline Event: Phase 2 LADDER results of the Port Delivery System (PDS) with Lucentis to be presented at the 2018 ASRS annual meeting
PU
10:52aWILLIAM HILL : Block listing Interim Review
PU
10:52aNew growth engines drive the economy
AQ
10:52aLAST CHANCE TO BUY : Just six homes remaining at Crest Nicholson’s The Chestnuts in Stowmarket
PU
10:52aABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault profitability follows sales to record high
4NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.