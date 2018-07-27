Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rates

July 27, 2018

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rates

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rates for the 3,050 million yen long-term loans(Note) (planned execution date July 31, 2018) have been set as follows.

No. Lender Planned Drawdown Date Scheduled Amount Interest Rate (fixed rate) Principal Repayment date Repayment Period Principal Repayment Collateral/ Guarantee 1 Development Bank of Japan The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. July 31, 2018 1,900 0.6625 % July 31, 2028 10.0 year Pay in full on the maturity date Unsecured Non-guarante ed 2 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 500 0.4675 % July 31, 2026 8.0 year 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 650 0.3694 % January 31, 2025 6.5 year 3,050 0.5681 % 8.9 year

(Note) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans " dated July 26, 2018 for details.

