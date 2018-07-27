Log in
Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

07/27/2018 | 10:22am CEST

July 27, 2018

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105 Kanda-Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Kenji Kousaka, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Kenji Kousaka, President

Inquiries:

Tomoyuki Kimura, Director and Dupty CFO

Corporate Management Department

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that interest rate swap agreements have been entered to hedge against the risk of interest rate fluctuation for the 2,000 million yen floating rate tranche of the total 6,550 million yen(Note1) lomg-term loan as detailed below.

(Note1) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated July 26, 2018 for details.

1.

Details of interest rate swap agreements

Contract date of interest rate swap agreements: July 27, 2018

Loan to be hedged: Long-term loans (2,000 million yen)

No.

Counterparty

Notional principal (mm yen)

Contract start date

Contract end date

Repayment period

Interest rate

Pay (Fixed rate)

Receive (Floating-rate)

1

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,000

July 31, 2018

July 31, 2026

8.0 year

0.2815 %

Note2

1 month yen

TIBORNote2

2

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,000

July 31, 2018

January 31, 2025

6.5 year

0.2115 %

Note2

1 month yen

TIBORNote2

Total or Weighted Average

2,000

7.3 year

0.2465 %

Note2

1 month yen

TIBORNote2

(Note2) Interest payment dates are, starting from August 2018 and for the rest of the term, the last business day of every month and the principal repayment date.

The interest rate for the loan above No.1 is to be basically fixed at 0.4715 % and No.2 is to be basically fixed at 0.3640 % by entering the interest rate swap agreements.

*

URL:

http://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 08:21:05 UTC
