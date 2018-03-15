Advanced Discovery Expands Global Footprint with Ireland Office and Data Centre Opening

LONDON and DUBLIN, Ireland, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, today announces the launch of its Irish practice with the opening of a Dublin-based office and data centre, as well as the appointment of Greg Deane as Advanced Discovery Ireland's regional director.

Prior to joining Advanced Discovery (formerly known as Millnet in the UK and Ireland), Deane spent 15 years working in some of Ireland's leading law firms. Most recently, as head of eDiscovery and data management services at William Fry, Deane was responsible for building and overseeing the firm's data management unit. His team assisted with a variety of projects such as due diligence exercises, regulatory investigations, discovery and data subject access requests.

"Greg's understanding of the Irish legal market will be key in taking our business forward to meet the new challenges of the evolving commercial and legal landscape in Europe," says Julia Chain, UK managing director and executive VP, International of Advanced Discovery. "Our new practice in Ireland will further enhance our ability to serve clients with complex multijurisdictional and multinational issues. As Brexit looms ever closer, we are delighted to be investing in Ireland with its stable presence within the EU."

"I am excited at the prospect of establishing Advanced Discovery as a leader in eDiscovery and risk management in the Irish market. Our new Dublin-based office and ISO-certified data centre, patented solutions and teams of expert advisors will all benefit our Irish and growing roster of global clients as their eDiscovery and risk management requirements continue to expand," says Deane. "As complexity increases, particularly with the advent of the GDPR, knowing what data you have and where it is stored is becoming increasingly important. Advanced Discovery offers a more consultative approach that allows our clients to plan effective strategies for information governance and manage their data in the most cost-effective manner."

For more information, visit www.advanceddiscovery.eu.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery® and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

Media Contacts:

Vicki LaBrosse

651-552-7753

[email protected]

Vidushi Patel

+44 (0)7958 474 632

[email protected]