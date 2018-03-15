Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advanced Discovery Expands Global Footprint with Ireland Office and Data Centre Opening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:01am CET

Greg Deane, eDiscovery expert, named regional director

LONDON and DUBLIN, Ireland, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, today announces the launch of its Irish practice with the opening of a Dublin-based office and data centre, as well as the appointment of Greg Deane as Advanced Discovery Ireland's regional director.

Prior to joining Advanced Discovery (formerly known as Millnet in the UK and Ireland), Deane spent 15 years working in some of Ireland's leading law firms. Most recently, as head of eDiscovery and data management services at William Fry, Deane was responsible for building and overseeing the firm's data management unit. His team assisted with a variety of projects such as due diligence exercises, regulatory investigations, discovery and data subject access requests.

"Greg's understanding of the Irish legal market will be key in taking our business forward to meet the new challenges of the evolving commercial and legal landscape in Europe," says Julia Chain, UK managing director and executive VP, International of Advanced Discovery. "Our new practice in Ireland will further enhance our ability to serve clients with complex multijurisdictional and multinational issues. As Brexit looms ever closer, we are delighted to be investing in Ireland with its stable presence within the EU."

"I am excited at the prospect of establishing Advanced Discovery as a leader in eDiscovery and risk management in the Irish market. Our new Dublin-based office and ISO-certified data centre, patented solutions and teams of expert advisors will all benefit our Irish and growing roster of global clients as their eDiscovery and risk management requirements continue to expand," says Deane. "As complexity increases, particularly with the advent of the GDPR, knowing what data you have and where it is stored is becoming increasingly important. Advanced Discovery offers a more consultative approach that allows our clients to plan effective strategies for information governance and manage their data in the most cost-effective manner."

For more information, visit www.advanceddiscovery.eu.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery® and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

Media Contacts:
Vicki LaBrosse
651-552-7753
[email protected]

Vidushi Patel
+44 (0)7958 474 632
[email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Advanced Discovery via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aMEDIVIR : - The Nomination Committee´s Proposal for New Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting 2018
PR
10:24aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : 2017 Net Profit Nearly Tripled to CNY1.83 Billion
DJ
10:23aCORRECTION : Columbus delivered growth in result after tax of 18% in 2017: Successful execution of the Columbus2020 strategy with a revenue of DKK 1.2bn, a growth of 2%. EBITDA increased by 3% to DKK 149m, and result after tax increased by 18% to DKK 96m.
AQ
10:21aEXCLUSIVE : Vivendi open to alternative strategy for Telecom Italia
RE
10:21aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
10:20aVIVENDI : Exclusive - Vivendi open to alternative strategy for Telecom Italia
RE
10:20aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : New share capital
AQ
10:18aWAL MART STORES : Eau Claire area students march against gun violence, honor victims of Fla. school shooting
AQ
10:16aWAL MART STORES : Tax 'relief'
AQ
10:15aAudi expects tough year amid model changes
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
3UNILEVER : Unilever picks Rotterdam headquarters over London in blow to UK before Brexit​
4LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : eyes stable pricing after record 2017 profit
5MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Shar..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.