Advanced Gear Shifter System Market for Automotive by Technology, Component, Vehicle Type, EV Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/25/2018 | 08:26am EDT

The "Advanced Gear Shifter System Market for Automotive by Technology (Automatic Shifter, Shift-by-Wire), Component (CAN Module, ECU, Solenoid Actuator), Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), EV Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced gear shifter system market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% during the forecast period, from USD 10.51 billion in 2018 to USD 13.50 billion by 2025.

Increasing use of x-by-wire technology and advantages of accurate and quick responding gear actuation are driving the advanced gear shifter system market for automotive.

However, less reliability and more complexity of an advanced gear shifter system can restrain the growth of advanced gear shifter system market for automotive. Increasing preference for automatic and hybrid transmission, particularly in developing countries, and use of haptics shifters in future vehicles are expected to create opportunities for the advanced gear shifter system market for automotive in the coming years.

On the other hand, developing automotive industry in emerging markets can pose challenges for the advanced gear shifter system market for automotive.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Use of X-By-Wire Technology
  • Advantage of Accurate and Quick Responding Gear Actuation

Restraints

  • Less Reliability and More Complexity of an Advanced Shifter

Opportunities

  • Increasing Preference for Automatic & Hybrid Transmission in Developing Countries
  • Haptics Shifter in Future Vehicles

Challenges

  • Developing Automotive Industry in Emerging Markets

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Advanced Gear Shifter System Market, By Technology

7 Advanced Gear Shifter System Market, By Component

8 Advanced Gear Shifter System Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Advanced Gear Shifter System Market, By Electric Vehicle

10 Advanced Gear Shifter System Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • ZF
  • Kongsberg Automotive
  • Stoneridge
  • Fuji Kiko
  • Dura
  • Ficosa
  • Kster
  • Kostal
  • GHSP
  • Orscheln Products
  • Eissmann Group Automotive
  • Silatech SRL
  • Atsumitec
  • Delta Kogyo
  • M&T Allied Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7xwt6s/advanced_gear?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
