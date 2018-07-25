Advanced Gear Shifter System Market for Automotive by Technology, Component, Vehicle Type, EV Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advanced
Gear Shifter System Market for Automotive by Technology (Automatic
Shifter, Shift-by-Wire), Component (CAN Module, ECU, Solenoid Actuator),
Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), EV Type &
Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global advanced gear shifter system market for automotive is
projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% during the forecast period, from
USD 10.51 billion in 2018 to USD 13.50 billion by 2025.
Increasing use of x-by-wire technology and advantages of accurate and
quick responding gear actuation are driving the advanced gear shifter
system market for automotive.
However, less reliability and more complexity of an advanced gear
shifter system can restrain the growth of advanced gear shifter system
market for automotive. Increasing preference for automatic and hybrid
transmission, particularly in developing countries, and use of haptics
shifters in future vehicles are expected to create opportunities for the
advanced gear shifter system market for automotive in the coming years.
On the other hand, developing automotive industry in emerging markets
can pose challenges for the advanced gear shifter system market for
automotive.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Use of X-By-Wire Technology
-
Advantage of Accurate and Quick Responding Gear Actuation
Restraints
-
Less Reliability and More Complexity of an Advanced Shifter
Opportunities
-
Increasing Preference for Automatic & Hybrid Transmission in
Developing Countries
-
Haptics Shifter in Future Vehicles
Challenges
-
Developing Automotive Industry in Emerging Markets
