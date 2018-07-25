Advanced Office Management & Effective Administration Skills - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advanced Office Management & Effective Administration Skills" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In order to remain competent in the workplace administrators, office managers and secretaries need to be equipped with the relevant knowledge and skills. This one week Advanced Office Management & Effective Administration Skills training course identifies and examines the key components of the role and within each element builds up a range of approaches and techniques for operating an efficient office or support team. These elements include: interpersonal skills, communication, organisational and time management competencies.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Gain insights into the responsibilities of administrators

Value their role in an organization and experience greater job satisfaction

Analyse planning and organising skills to achieve tasks-develop office procedures for efficiency and effectiveness

Develop office procedures, critical thinking abilities and communication skills for greater efficiency and effectiveness

Build an approach that suits their own individual style and workplace

Key Topics Covered:

Taking Control of Your Work Life

Understanding and clarifying purpose, vision and mission

External and internal customer service

Controlling, prioritising and organising your work

Making a long term plan to create the best office in the company!

Streamlining your office systems

Getting your paperwork under control

Making your office user friendly and efficient

Essential Administrative Skills

Harnessing the power of the mind - through Mind Mapping Techniques

Right brain/left brain theory

Managing larger projects to meet deadlines

Planning skills - using a Gannt chart to chart work progress

Problem solving techniques

Becoming more proactive

Decision Making tools

Managing meetings effectively

Keeping minutes of a meetings

Working with more than one manager

Vital Communication Skills

Common communication mistakes

Different styles of communication

Communicating with Confidence

Learning to be more assertive

Win-win conflict resolution

The most effective way to say no

Understanding and using body language

Understanding gender differences in communication

Overcome biases and discomfort associated with exercising power

Understanding different personality types and how to deal with them

How to create an effective working relationship with any kind of boss

Developing as a professional

Listening skills - seeking to understand before being understood

Creating a professional image

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

Learn the essentials of planning a presentation

How to hold the attention of a group

Self-Empowerment and Self-Management

Understanding the main causes of stress

How to build self-confidence and strength the ability to respond to difficult situations

How to relax and refresh the mind and body

The signs, symptoms, causes and triggers to stress

Why stress is a powerful messenger

How to break the vicious cycle of stressful thinking

The essential skills of emotional intelligence

Using emotional intelligence at work

Transforming fear and negativity and reactive-ness

Becoming a more proactive, responsible and self-aware person

Effective Time Management

