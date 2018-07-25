Advanced Office Management & Effective Administration Skills - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advanced
In order to remain competent in the workplace administrators, office
managers and secretaries need to be equipped with the relevant knowledge
and skills. This one week Advanced Office Management & Effective
Administration Skills training course identifies and examines
the key components of the role and within each element builds up a range
of approaches and techniques for operating an efficient office or
support team. These elements include: interpersonal skills,
communication, organisational and time management competencies.
By the end of the course, participants will be able to:
-
Gain insights into the responsibilities of administrators
-
Value their role in an organization and experience greater job
satisfaction
-
Analyse planning and organising skills to achieve tasks-develop office
procedures for efficiency and effectiveness
-
Develop office procedures, critical thinking abilities and
communication skills for greater efficiency and effectiveness
-
Build an approach that suits their own individual style and workplace
Key Topics Covered:
Taking Control of Your Work Life
-
Understanding and clarifying purpose, vision and mission
-
External and internal customer service
-
Controlling, prioritising and organising your work
-
Making a long term plan to create the best office in the company!
-
Streamlining your office systems
-
Getting your paperwork under control
-
Making your office user friendly and efficient
Essential Administrative Skills
-
Harnessing the power of the mind - through Mind Mapping Techniques
-
Right brain/left brain theory
-
Managing larger projects to meet deadlines
-
Planning skills - using a Gannt chart to chart work progress
-
Problem solving techniques
-
Becoming more proactive
-
Decision Making tools
-
Managing meetings effectively
-
Keeping minutes of a meetings
-
Working with more than one manager
Vital Communication Skills
-
Common communication mistakes
-
Different styles of communication
-
Communicating with Confidence
-
Learning to be more assertive
-
Win-win conflict resolution
-
The most effective way to say no
-
Understanding and using body language
-
Understanding gender differences in communication
-
Overcome biases and discomfort associated with exercising power
-
Understanding different personality types and how to deal with them
-
How to create an effective working relationship with any kind of boss
Developing as a professional
-
Listening skills - seeking to understand before being understood
-
Creating a professional image
-
Overcoming the fear of public speaking
-
Learn the essentials of planning a presentation
-
How to hold the attention of a group
Self-Empowerment and Self-Management
-
Understanding the main causes of stress
-
How to build self-confidence and strength the ability to respond to
difficult situations
-
How to relax and refresh the mind and body
-
The signs, symptoms, causes and triggers to stress
-
Why stress is a powerful messenger
-
How to break the vicious cycle of stressful thinking
-
The essential skills of emotional intelligence
-
Using emotional intelligence at work
-
Transforming fear and negativity and reactive-ness
-
Becoming a more proactive, responsible and self-aware person
-
Effective Time Management
