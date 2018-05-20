Advancement in Avionics Boosts the Helicopter Market | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
helicopter market provides an analysis of the most important
trends expected to impact the market during the forecast period. Technavio
foresees an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global helicopter market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The global
helicopter market is expected to grow to USD 31 billion by 2022,
according to Technavio analysts. One of the key factors driving the
market’s growth is the advancement in avionics leading to enhanced
safety features. Helicopters usually operate in remote applications and
must comply with both visual flight rules (VFR) and instrument
meteorological conditions (IMC) for day-and-night operations. These
rotorcrafts are often operated at very low altitudes in visually
challenging conditions and unfamiliar locations that can be stressful
for flight crews.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of 3D-printed
soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototype tooling as one of the key
emerging trends in the global helicopter
market:
Development of 3D-printed soluble cores for
rotorcraft blade prototype tooling
AM is a process in which digital 3D design data is used to build a
component in layers by depositing material. It allows the use of
different materials such as metals, polymers, and composites. The
advancements in this technique have increased its applications in
aerospace manufacturing, including component manufacturing, making
cores, and prototype tooling.
“A major vendor started using the soluble core to manufacture the
cores required for prototype tooling. These cores were manufactured
within a week and allowed unprecedented levels of complexity in design.
The core was made of soluble breakaway support and the blade support
model was 3D printed with the thermoplastic material,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.
Helicopter market - segmentation analysis and
forecast
This market research report segments the global helicopter
market into the following applications (military and civil and
commercial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The military segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing
to nearly 68% of the market. The market share for this application is
expected to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, this segment will
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the global helicopter market in 2017, accounting for a
market share of more than 42%. This region is anticipated to grow
steadily and dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
