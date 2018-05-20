Advancement in Avionics Boosts the Helicopter Market | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global helicopter market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market during the forecast period. Technavio foresees an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global helicopter market is expected to grow to USD 31 billion by 2022, according to Technavio analysts. One of the key factors driving the market’s growth is the advancement in avionics leading to enhanced safety features. Helicopters usually operate in remote applications and must comply with both visual flight rules (VFR) and instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) for day-and-night operations. These rotorcrafts are often operated at very low altitudes in visually challenging conditions and unfamiliar locations that can be stressful for flight crews.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of 3D-printed soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototype tooling as one of the key emerging trends in the global helicopter market:

Development of 3D-printed soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototype tooling

AM is a process in which digital 3D design data is used to build a component in layers by depositing material. It allows the use of different materials such as metals, polymers, and composites. The advancements in this technique have increased its applications in aerospace manufacturing, including component manufacturing, making cores, and prototype tooling.

“A major vendor started using the soluble core to manufacture the cores required for prototype tooling. These cores were manufactured within a week and allowed unprecedented levels of complexity in design. The core was made of soluble breakaway support and the blade support model was 3D printed with the thermoplastic material,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Helicopter market - segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global helicopter market into the following applications (military and civil and commercial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The military segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 68% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the global helicopter market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 42%. This region is anticipated to grow steadily and dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

