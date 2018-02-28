Adventure Sports & Entertainment Begins Development of Premiere Northeast Destination Sports and Entertainment Complex

190,000Sq Ft Facility Brings Year-Round Play and Stay Options and Creates Revenue for Local Community

Adventure Sports & Entertainment, LLC has been approved by the Jackson Township (NJ) Zoning Board to build a $21M, state-of-the-art, youth-sports and entertainment complex in Jackson, N.J. Adventure Sports & Entertainment will be the first-of-its-kind, play-and-stay complex in the New York metro area and is expected to bring an influx of athletes, visitors and revenue to the heart of New Jersey. The new facility is anticipated to open in early 2019.

Adventure Sports & Entertainment’s new indoor/outdoor facility will sit on approximately 87 acres of land and features an 89-foot high, 117,000sq. ft. sports bubble connected to a 45,000sq. ft. recreational facility. Deemed a place “Where the Adventure Begins,” additional features include:

Four multi-use indoor turf fields

Five full-sized convertible basketball/volleyball courts including a “show court” with full peripheral seating for tournament finals and special events

Sports bar, food concession areas, and seating

A premium Jersey Shore-themed laser tag experience along with a full arcade area to augment the entertainment offerings and parties

Multiple party rooms with adjacent space and offerings for team meetings, conferences, and corporate events

Rock climbing walls and unique ropes courses

A 12,000sq. ft. mezzanine level to hold sports instruction, speed/agility and recovery areas for athletes, as well as to view the Sports bubble

Retail space to provide sport-based accessories and personal care services

Four full-sized flexible multi-use outdoor turf field, and seats offering multi-sport training and practice facilities, and the ability to hold various tournaments, games, and entertainment events

A full clubhouse with baseball/softball training areas including batting cages and tunnels

“By developing a first-class, multi-day and stay complex, we’re providing a unique destination for athletes and their families to play and enjoy sports and entertainment year-round in a convenient location,“ said Vito Cardinale, President of Cardinale Enterprises.

Located next to Six Flags Great Adventure, Adventure Sports & Entertainment will be centrally located between the New York metro area, the New Jersey shore, and Philadelphia, making it easily accessible for millions of visitors annually.

In building a youth ‘sportscation’ (sports + vacation) destination, Adventure Sports & Entertainment will also have a positive impact on the local economy. Between construction personnel, facilities staff, and ancillary services, Adventure Sports & Entertainment is expected to employ approximately 200 area residents. Feasibility studies conducted by Otteau Group estimate an annual economic impact of approximately $13.5M.

“Hosting tournaments and clinics year-round will draw visitors from outside of New Jersey, and offering amenities for local sports teams and the community will keep our focus on serving and giving back to our local community,” said Allan Proske, CFO Adventure Sports & Entertainment. “As the $9B youth sports tourism business continues to grow, we’re creating an opportunity for the local Jackson community to become a major player in regional and national tournament play.”

Adventure Sports & Entertainment is a vital part of the Jackson Crossing complex and is being developed by Cardinale Enterprises of Jackson, NJ. Future expansion plans for the complex include a trampoline/ninja course park, hotel accommodations, a banquet & convention center, and additional recreational attractions to make this a family destination. Cardinale Enterprises, led by Vito F. Cardinale, Frank Mozino and Nick Ponzio, is a leading real estate investment and development company that has built a solid reputation in the New York and New Jersey commercial real estate marketplaces for more than 25 years. Melillo + Bauer Associates, Inc. (Brielle, NJ) and Studio 200 Architecture, LLC (Brielle, NJ) are developing the architectural and landscaping designs.

For more information about Adventure Sports & Entertainment, please visit www.adventuresportsandentertainment.com.

About Adventure Sports & Entertainment, LLC

