Adventure Sports & Entertainment Begins Development of Premiere Northeast Destination Sports and Entertainment Complex

Adventure Sports & Entertainment, LLC has been approved by the Jackson
Township (NJ) Zoning Board to build a $21M, state-of-the-art,
youth-sports and entertainment complex in Jackson, N.J. Adventure Sports
& Entertainment will be the first-of-its-kind, play-and-stay complex in
the New York metro area and is expected to bring an influx of athletes,
visitors and revenue to the heart of New Jersey. The new facility is
anticipated to open in early 2019.
Adventure Sports & Entertainment’s new indoor/outdoor facility will sit
on approximately 87 acres of land and features an 89-foot high,
117,000sq. ft. sports bubble connected to a 45,000sq. ft. recreational
facility. Deemed a place “Where the Adventure Begins,” additional
features include:
-
Four multi-use indoor turf fields
-
Five full-sized convertible basketball/volleyball courts including a
“show court” with full peripheral seating for tournament finals and
special events
-
Sports bar, food concession areas, and seating
-
A premium Jersey Shore-themed laser tag experience along with a full
arcade area to augment the entertainment offerings and parties
-
Multiple party rooms with adjacent space and offerings for team
meetings, conferences, and corporate events
-
Rock climbing walls and unique ropes courses
-
A 12,000sq. ft. mezzanine level to hold sports instruction,
speed/agility and recovery areas for athletes, as well as to view the
Sports bubble
-
Retail space to provide sport-based accessories and personal care
services
-
Four full-sized flexible multi-use outdoor turf field, and seats
offering multi-sport training and practice facilities, and the ability
to hold various tournaments, games, and entertainment events
-
A full clubhouse with baseball/softball training areas including
batting cages and tunnels
“By developing a first-class, multi-day and stay complex, we’re
providing a unique destination for athletes and their families to play
and enjoy sports and entertainment year-round in a convenient location,“
said Vito Cardinale, President of Cardinale Enterprises.
Located next to Six Flags Great Adventure, Adventure Sports &
Entertainment will be centrally located between the New York metro area,
the New Jersey shore, and Philadelphia, making it easily accessible for
millions of visitors annually.
In building a youth ‘sportscation’ (sports + vacation) destination,
Adventure Sports & Entertainment will also have a positive impact on the
local economy. Between construction personnel, facilities staff, and
ancillary services, Adventure Sports & Entertainment is expected to
employ approximately 200 area residents. Feasibility studies conducted
by Otteau Group estimate an annual economic impact of approximately
$13.5M.
“Hosting tournaments and clinics year-round will draw visitors from
outside of New Jersey, and offering amenities for local sports teams and
the community will keep our focus on serving and giving back to our
local community,” said Allan Proske, CFO Adventure Sports &
Entertainment. “As the $9B youth sports tourism business continues to
grow, we’re creating an opportunity for the local Jackson community to
become a major player in regional and national tournament play.”
Adventure Sports & Entertainment is a vital part of the Jackson Crossing
complex and is being developed by Cardinale
Enterprises of Jackson, NJ. Future expansion plans for the complex
include a trampoline/ninja course park, hotel accommodations, a banquet
& convention center, and additional recreational attractions to make
this a family destination. Cardinale Enterprises, led by Vito F.
Cardinale, Frank Mozino and Nick Ponzio, is a leading real estate
investment and development company that has built a solid reputation in
the New York and New Jersey commercial real estate marketplaces for more
than 25 years. Melillo
+ Bauer Associates, Inc. (Brielle, NJ) and Studio
200 Architecture, LLC (Brielle, NJ) are developing the architectural
and landscaping designs.
For more information about Adventure Sports & Entertainment, please
visit www.adventuresportsandentertainment.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005317/en/