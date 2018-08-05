Log in
Advertisers Ahoy: CoinMarketCap Now Accepts Kind Tokens

08/05/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE /August 5, 2018 / CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency market cap rankings website, announced that it's now accepting Kind Ads Tokens (KIND) as a form of payment for advertising space. In addition to BTC, ETH, and fiat, advertisers can pay using KIND, a token by Kind Ads, an advertising platform that serves user-friendly ads through more effective channels such as email and push notifications.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508544/b98cac3f-24d3-4b2c-ae9f-a96e0acbfb6b.png

Neil Patel, Advisor at Kind Ads

CoinMarketCap made the news public in a recent product announcement.

"One of the projects that we have been paying attention to is Kind Ads. Their goal, to make the Internet more "kind" by making advertising more relevant for end users, is something that we relate to. With the advent of intrusive ads all around the internet, we believe that we can all contribute to making the internet a better place with relevant ads that reward both the advertisers and us as users."

The Kind network enables advertisers and publishers to be connected directly using traditional and innovative ad formats, meaning that advertisers can get direct access to publishers' inventories, a win-win on both sides in terms of cost and access. As part of their model, users may also have greater control over their data and interests.

"This is a huge step forward for Kind Ads. You can now buy ads on the most popular crypto site in the world on Kind Ads. This just shows how blockchain companies can disrupt traditional companies like Facebook and Google," said Neil Patel, an advisor for Kind Ads.

Contact:

David Gaston
[email protected]
+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: CoinMarketCap


© Accesswire 2018
