Advicenne : Appoints Linda Law, MD as US Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs

Advicenne (Euronext:ADVIC), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company
developing pediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan
renal and neurological diseases, appoints Linda Law, MD as US Vice
President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. Dr. Law will
oversee Advicenne’s clinical development and medical affairs efforts in
North America which are focused on the Company’s most advanced program,
ADV7103. A core focus will be the implementation of the product’s
pivotal Phase II/III study in patients with distal Renal Tubular
Acidosis (dRTA), expected to start this year. Dr. Law Dr. Law will
report to Dr. Luc-André Granier, CEO, Medical director and co-founder of
Advicenne.
Dr. Law brings 20 years of experience in international pharmaceutical
development and medical affairs across a wide range of therapeutic
areas. She has been involved in the development, approval and launch of
more than ten products, in addition to evaluating and developing
integrated strategies for dozens of in-licensed candidates across a
broad range of indications, including rare diseases.
Dr. Law started her career in clinical practice of high acuity,
pediatric and adult Emergency Medicine. She transitioned to drug
development with Procter&Gamble Pharmaceuticals, where she had positions
of increasing responsibility and leadership in clinical development,
medical affairs and licensing and acquisition, and oversaw GI
development projects at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. She has consulted on
evaluation and development projects with, among others, Takeda
Pharmaceuticals, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Confluence Life Sciences,
Altheus Therapeutics and recently Raptor Pharmaceuticals, a company
dedicated to orphan nephrology acquired by Horizon Pharma in September
2016.
Linda Law received her MD from the University of Texas Health Science
Center at Houston and her MBA from the Fisher College of Business at The
Ohio State University. She is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and
in Obesity Medicine and maintains active license to practice medicine.
Dr. Luc-André Granier, CEO, Medical director and co-founder of
Advicenne, states: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Law to our
team. This is a pivotal time for Advicenne and Dr Law’s experience and
deep knowledge of US clinical development will be of great value for
Advicenne as we prepare for the start of the pivotal Phase II/III study
with ADV7103 in patients with dRTA later this year. Her appointment also
marks the start of the company’s US operations.”
About Advicenne
Advicenne (Euronext:ADVIC) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company
developing pediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan
renal and neurological diseases. The Company’s most advanced product is
ADV7103, which has shown positive results in a pivotal phase III study
in children and adults with distal Renal Acidosis (dTRA). ADV7103 is
also being developed in a second indication for the treatment of
Cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy and is expected to enter into
a pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial in 2018 in Europe. In addition to
ADV7103, the Company has a portfolio of products targeting critical
unmet needs in nephrology and neurology. Advicenne also develops a
clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of potential treatments for
additional orphan diseases in collaboration with Key Opinion Leaders.
Advicenne is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). The Company, which was
established in 2007, is headquartered in Nimes (France).
Additional information about Advicenne is available through its website: http://advicenne.com
