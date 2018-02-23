Aedas Homes : Conference Call Announcement

FY2017 RESULTS
CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT
Wednesday, 28th of February 2018 at 15.00 CET
AEDAS Homes FY2017 Results will be submitted to the CNMV before 28th of February 2018.
The firm convenes an audio-webcast on Wednesday 28th of February at 15.00 CET providing the following link: http://view-w.tv/993-1433-19375/en to offer the presentation of FY2017 Results.
If willing to participate this conference call, please request at:
[email protected]
In Madrid, 23rd of February 2018
Aedas Homes, S.A.
