Aedas Homes : Conference Call Announcement

02/23/2018 | 01:17pm CET

FY2017 RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Wednesday, 28th of February 2018 at 15.00 CET

AEDAS Homes FY2017 Results will be submitted to the CNMV before 28th of February 2018.

The firm convenes an audio-webcast on Wednesday 28th of February at 15.00 CET providing the following link: http://view-w.tv/993-1433-19375/en to offer the presentation of FY2017 Results.

If willing to participate this conference call, please request at:

[email protected]

In Madrid, 23rd of February 2018

Aedas Homes, S.A.

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 12:16:06 UTC.

