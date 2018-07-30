Aegean Notice: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. - ANW

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the important August 6, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the shareholder class action lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (“Aegean” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ANW). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of those who purchased the securities of Aegean between April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the Aegean class action, and/or to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Aegean Marine Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aegean had improperly accounted for approximately $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (2) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Aegean’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 4, 2018, during aftermarket hours, Aegean revealed “that approximately $200 million of accounts receivable owed to the Company at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off,” as “[t]he transactions that gave rise to the accounts receivable (“the Transactions”) may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for in contravention of the Company’s normal policies and procedures.” Aegean further revealed that “[a] number of individuals employed by the Company across multiple functions who are believed to have been involved in the Transactions have been terminated or placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of [an] investigation. The Company has reported its preliminary findings to the SEC and the Department of Justice and intends to cooperate with any resulting investigations.”

On this news, Aegean’s stock fell $2.18 per share, or over 75%, from its previous closing price to close at $0.70 per share on June 5, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

