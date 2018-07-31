Log in
Aerial Reach Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America to 2022: Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Aerial Reach Truck/Bodies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/31/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

The "Aerial Reach Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Aerial Reach Truck/Bodies. 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents competitive analysis of manufacturers engaged in fabrication of truck chassis-mounted equipment used to access work areas at heights or below grade aerial buckets and bridge inspection platforms in the United States and Canada. Included are chassis class breakouts of shipments and market shares, market dynamics, demand factors, outlook, as well as profiles of 19 industry participants.

The aerial bucket segment has a mix of very large and small players, with small manufacturers focused on local markets and usually a specific type of equipment. Most large manufacturers supply equipment worldwide. Barriers to entry are high, as existing manufacturers are deeply entrenched with well-established brands.

Leading manufacturers dominate the aerial bucket segment, with the three leading players accounting for 73% of unit shipments and 78% of dollar value of sales. Manufacture of bridge inspection platforms is a niche business with a handful of manufacturers.

Primary customer segments for bridge inspection trucks are government agencies that undertake bridge inspection, including state, county and municipal agencies and quasi-government agencies, such as states' bridge and turnpike authorities, Departments of Transportation, etc. Municipalities and utility companies are the main buyer segments for aerial bucket trucks.

Included with this report is an Excel file containing eight worksheets:

  • Summary
  • Units and Dollars in Alphabetical Order
  • Units and Dollars in Rank Order
  • Manufacturers by Location
  • Separate Breakouts for Aerial Reach Bucket Truck/Bodies & Bridge Inspection Platforms

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Type

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018 - 2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (19 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gnvhmt/aerial_reach?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
