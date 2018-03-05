Aeterna Zentaris Provides Update on Previously Disclosed Class Action Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (the “Company” or “Aeterna Zentaris”) (NASDAQ:AEZS) and (TSX:AEZS) announced today that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has granted a motion for class certification in the previously disclosed class action lawsuit against the Company and certain of its current and former officers and directors in connection with statements made by the defendants between August 30, 2011 and November 6, 2014, regarding the safety and efficacy of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) and the prospects for the approval of the Company's new drug application for the product by the FDA. The Company continues to believe that substantially all of the costs for its defense will be borne by the insurers who provide directors' and officers' liability insurance to the Company, subject to policy limits.



While the Company believes that it has meritorious defenses and intends to defend this lawsuit vigorously, the Company cannot currently predict the outcome of this suit or reasonably estimate any potential loss that may result from this suit. Accordingly, the Company has not recorded any liability related to the lawsuit. No assurance can be given with respect to the ultimate outcome of such proceedings, and the Company could incur substantial unreimbursed legal fees, damages, settlements, judgments, and other expenses in connection with these proceedings that may not qualify for coverage under, or may exceed the limits of, the Company’s applicable directors' and officers' liability insurance and could have a material adverse impact on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and cash flows.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing, principally through out-licensing arrangements, Macrilen™ (macimorelin), an orally available ghrelin agonist, to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). On January 17, 2018 Aeterna Zentaris announced that that it had, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a license and assignment agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Strongbridge Biopharma plc to carry out development, manufacturing, registration and commercialization of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) in the United States and Canada. On December 20, 2017 the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted marketing approval for Macrilen™ (macimorelin). On November 27, 2017 Aeterna Zentaris announced that the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the use of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) for the evaluation of AGHD was accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for regulatory review. For more information, visit www.aezsinc.com.

