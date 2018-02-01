Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Affiliate of CIM Group Acquires Cole Capital® from VEREIT®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Cole Capital Employees Join CIM

Cole Capital Corporation Renamed CCO Capital, LLC

CIM Group, a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets for its own account and on behalf of its partners and co-investors, today announced that an affiliate of CIM Group (together with CIM Group, “CIM”) has acquired Cole Capital (“Cole”) from VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER). In connection with the acquisition, Cole Capital Corporation, Cole’s broker-dealer subsidiary, has been renamed “CCO Capital, LLC”.

Currently, Cole operates five public non-listed real estate investment trusts (the “Cole REITs®”): Cole Credit Property Trust IV, Inc., Cole Credit Property Trust V, Inc., Cole Real Estate Income Strategy (Daily NAV), Inc., Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II), Inc., and Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT III), Inc. The Cole REITs together have more than $7.6 billion in real estate assets.

The strategic transaction enables CIM to acquire one of the market-leading retail distribution organizations serving Independent Broker-Dealers and Registered Investment Advisors, which will complement CIM’s existing relationships with institutional investors and wirehouse distribution channels.

“CIM is acquiring expertise and taking over operations for what we believe are best-in-class performing real estate funds in the net-lease sector,” said Richard Ressler, CIM Co-Founder and Principal. “We believe that adding net-lease assets is complementary to CIM’s urban real asset platforms and will benefit all of our stakeholders. We welcome the Cole team to CIM.”

“Cole’s distribution team, including sales, national accounts, shareholder relations, compliance, and marketing, have joined CIM, and CIM’s entrepreneurial and collaborative culture will support the needs of our business,” said Bill Miller, President and CEO of CCO Capital, LLC. “The structure and operations of the Cole REITs should continue without disruption.”

About CIM

Established in 1994, CIM is a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets for its own account, and on behalf of its partners and co-investors seeking to invest in urban real assets, net-lease assets, and associated credit strategies, with a principal focus on North America. CIM’s real assets include urban residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, debt, and infrastructure investments as well as U.S.-based retail and industrial net-lease. CIM’s broad expertise includes in-house research, acquisition, investment, development, finance, leasing and asset management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cimgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:33p OWENS CORNING : Declares First-Quarter 2018 Dividend
10:33p FRED : Appoints Joseph Anto Chief Financial Officer
10:33p Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common Units
10:32p TEREX CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results Conference Call
10:32p SYNGENTA : Recent Findings from Syngenta AG Provide New Insights into Pollen (Effects of exposure to winter oilseed rape grown from thiamethoxam-treated seed on...
10:32p "High Efficiency Process for Degassing of Hydrogen Sulfide from Liquid Sulfur" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180016143)
10:32p TRUECAR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
10:32p TETRA TECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
10:32p SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
10:32p ALLERGAN : FDA Approves AVYCAZ® (ceftazidime and avibactam) for the Treatment of Patients with Hospital-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia and Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and full-year 2017
2WTI : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Profit Surges on Higher Oil Prices -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : 4TH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED RESULTS
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba beats forecasts again, takes stake in affiliate Ant
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : Profit Rises 59% -- Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.