Aforti : The  estimated  operational  and  sales  data  of  subsidiaries  Aforti  Finance  S.A.,  Aforti  Exchange  S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. – July 2018 CR 80/2018

The board of Aforti Holding S.A. ('the Company', 'the Issuer') headquartered in Warsaw hereby announces to the public the estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. the Issuer's subsidiaries for July 2018

1) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Finance S.A. for July 2018:

At the end of July 2018 Aforti Finance SA granted 347 loans (35.55% more YoY) with total value PLN 36 057.15 thousand and it is an increase by 109,09% compared to 2017.

After the first seven months of 2018, there were filed 2 347 loan applications with total value PLN 293 978.22 thousand. The quantity of the loans rose up by 95.75% and their total value by 246.70% in relation to the same period in the previous year.

2) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange S.A. for July 2018:

The currency exchange platform's turnover in July 2018 reached 19 034,64 thousand EUR and was higher by 249,23% compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, after seven months of the current year, the turnover reached the level of 131 155.64 thousand EUR, an increase of 240.66% year-on-year.

3) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. for July 2018:

The value of trading on the currency exchange platform in Romania in July 2018 amounted to 4 957.46 thousand EUR. At the end of July 2018, Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. recorded 24 684.13 thousand EUR of the total turnover value.

In connection with the registration the Company on June 2017, the comparative data are not available.

4) The total estimated operational and sales data of Aforti Exchange for July 2018:

The total value of trading on the currency exchange platforms of Aforti Exchange operated in Poland and in Romania in July 2018 amounted to EUR 23 992.09 thousand, which in comparison to the same period in the previous year means an increase of 340.18%.

At the same time, cumulatively after the first seven months of this year the total value of turnover reached the level of EUR 155 839.77 thousand and it increased year-on-year by 304.78%

The total comparative data for 2017 include only the result generated by Aforti Exchange S.A. due to the fact that Aforti Exchange Romania S.A. was registered in June 2017.

5) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Collections S.A. for July 2018:

Nominal value of debt collection commissions on July 2018 reached PLN 456.52 thousand. This is a decrease of 71,87% YoY. The number of recovery orders amounted to 8 and was lower by 96.84% compared to July 2017.

The company concluded 4 contracts in the indicated month, which is a decrease by 80,00% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Cumulatively, at the end of July 2018, the nominal value of the debt collection orders amounted to PLN 10 127.35 thousand, which is a decline of 36.83% year-on-year. The number of orders also decreased by 90.43% from 14 156 to 1 355. At the same time, the number of debt recovery agreements concluded after the first seven month of this year, decreased by 51.06% to 46.

6) The estimated operational and sales results of Aforti Factor S.A. for July 2018:

In July 2018 the value of receivables financed by Aforti Factor S.A. amounted to PLN 2 105.31 thousand. Further, at the end of July 2018 this value reached level of PLN 10 864.58 thousand.

The date comparative are not available because the Company had started its operating activities from January 2018.

A table containing estimated additional data, reported for July 2018 together with the comparative data, can be found in an annex to the current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

