African Development Bank : Banker Awards crowns top performers in the continent’s banking and financial sector

Since 2012, the African Development Bank has been a partner of the African Banker Awards. The awards are organized by African Banker magazine, which specializes in the banking and financial sector in Africa. The annual award ceremony is held on the sidelines of the African Development Bank's Annual Meetings.

The annual ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the Paradise Hotel in Busan.

A jury of experts from the banking sector in Africa - bankers, financiers and business leaders - reviewed nominations in each of the 18 award categories. This year's jurors were selected from among the candidates after vetting by the African Banker magazine editorial committee. The six jurors include Zemedeneh Negatu, Chairman of the Washington, DC-based capital investment fund, Fairfax Africa Fund, LLC; Tom Minney, Head and Founder of African Growth Partners and author of the African Capital Markets News blog; Koosum Kalayan, Chairman of London-based EdgoMerap; Jean-Louis Ekra, former Chairman of Afreximbank; Christopher Hartland-Peel, Director of Hartland-Peel Africa Equity Research; and Alain Le Noir, founder of the Club des dirigeants de banques et établissements de crédit d'Afrique.

The awards recognize 'the champions that Africa needs, they reflect the new generation of Africans and serve as examples and models for the continent's future managers,' observes Omar Ben Yedder, Director of IC Publications Group, which publishes African Banker magazine. 'It has become the best-known award ceremony in the African banking sector.'