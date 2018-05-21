Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

African Development Bank : Banker Awards crowns top performers in the continent’s banking and financial sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

Since 2012, the African Development Bank has been a partner of the African Banker Awards. The awards are organized by African Banker magazine, which specializes in the banking and financial sector in Africa. The annual award ceremony is held on the sidelines of the African Development Bank's Annual Meetings.

The annual ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the Paradise Hotel in Busan.

A jury of experts from the banking sector in Africa - bankers, financiers and business leaders - reviewed nominations in each of the 18 award categories. This year's jurors were selected from among the candidates after vetting by the African Banker magazine editorial committee. The six jurors include Zemedeneh Negatu, Chairman of the Washington, DC-based capital investment fund, Fairfax Africa Fund, LLC; Tom Minney, Head and Founder of African Growth Partners and author of the African Capital Markets News blog; Koosum Kalayan, Chairman of London-based EdgoMerap; Jean-Louis Ekra, former Chairman of Afreximbank; Christopher Hartland-Peel, Director of Hartland-Peel Africa Equity Research; and Alain Le Noir, founder of the Club des dirigeants de banques et établissements de crédit d'Afrique.

The awards recognize 'the champions that Africa needs, they reflect the new generation of Africans and serve as examples and models for the continent's future managers,' observes Omar Ben Yedder, Director of IC Publications Group, which publishes African Banker magazine. 'It has become the best-known award ceremony in the African banking sector.'

African Banker Awards Program

  • 18:00 Cocktail Reception
  • 19:15 Doors Open
  • 19:30 Welcome Remarks
  • 19:40 First Series of Awards
  • Most Socially Responsible Bank of the Year
  • Financial Inclusion
  • Equity Deal of the Year
  • Debt Deal of the Year
  • Infrastructure Deal of the Year
  • Finance Minister of the Year
  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • 20:30 Dinner and Entertainment
  • 21:45 Second Set of Awards
  • Innovation in Banking
  • Best Retail Bank in Africa
  • Best Regional Bank in Africa
  • Investment Bank of the Year
  • Central Bank Governor of the Year
  • African Banker of the Year
  • African Bank of the Year
  • 22:30Closing Remarks

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15pUSW UNITED STEELWORKERS : Solvay Expansion of Former Cytec Plant in West Virginia Creates More Union Jobs
PU
06:13pItalian markets extend selloff on prospect of high-spending new government
RE
06:10pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Irish and uk cattle prices continuing to rise
PU
06:09pOil prices strengthen on Venezuela and Iran supply concerns
RE
06:06pOil prices strengthen on Venezuela and Iran supply concerns
RE
06:05pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Why Africa must trust and support its youth to creatively drive its industrialization
PU
06:05pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Banker Awards crowns top performers in the continent’s banking and financial sector
PU
06:05pNEATH PORT TALBOT COUNTY BOROUGH COUNCIL : Temporary closure of pentyla baglan road
PU
06:04pU.S. Government Bonds Little Changed Ahead of Bond Auctions
DJ
06:01pU.S. top court backs companies over worker class-action claims
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
4IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- IWG plc
5MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Mastercard and Three Additional Credit Services S..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.