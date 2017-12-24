African Union : Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Regarding the Agreement on the Pool Department of the Republic of Congo

Addis Ababa, 23 December 2017: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, notes with satisfaction the signing of a Cessation of Hostilities and Ceasefire Agreement in the Pool Department between the Government of the Republic of the Congo and the Reverend Priest Ntumi, today, in Kinkala. He congratulates the parties on this important step in the search for a peaceful solution to their dispute.

The Chairperson of the Commission encourages the parties to scrupulously honor the commitments made. He stresses that the implementation of the provisions contained in the Agreement can only contribute to the creation of a peaceful and stable environment necessary for the development of the Congo and the consolidation of democracy.