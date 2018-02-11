Log in
Aga Rangemaster : Stunning seaside shades from AGA make it a breeze to achieve the coastal look

02/11/2018

AGA has added a sumptuous new colour to its range, with Salcombe Blue joining Dartmouth Blue to form a mini collection of coastal shades.

In 2015 AGA launched the limited edition shade, Dartmouth Blue, and it was such a hit that it has become a permanent addition to the collection. Now the company has unveiled Salcombe Blue, which is informed by the gorgeous seas around the idyllic picturesque harbour town regularly listed among Britain's favourite holiday destinations.

Both colours are available on the AGA Total Control- which can be on when you need it and off when you don't - the AGA Dual Control, which has ovens that are on all the time and hotplates you can switch on and off, and the compact AGA 60, which, at just 60cm wide, is ideal for smaller kitchens.

Aga Rangemaster Group plc published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 08:50:02 UTC.

