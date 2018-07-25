Agari : Awards InfoTrust Channel Partner of the Year

Channel Program Continues Expansion across Regions

RSA Conference-- Agari, the leading predictive AI solution to protect the cloud inbox from advanced phishing attacks, today announced it had awarded InfoTrust Channel Partner of the Year. InfoTrust has become Agari’s highest revenue generating partner globally and has signed new customers across diverse industries and sectors including government, energy and retail. Agari presented the award to InfoTrust in Singapore at RSA Conference 2018 Asia Pacific & Japan.

“Agari is proud to recognize InfoTrust as 2018 Channel Partner of the Year for its outsized contribution to our global channel revenue,” said Steve Bell, Vice President of Global Sales, Agari. “Our top performing partners are closely aligned with Agari while also possessing strong email security industry domain and excellent customer relationships – InfoTrust exemplifies all of these qualities.”

Based in Australia, InfoTrust delivers holistic cyber security practices, best-in-class solutions and continuous support. “The InfoTrust Way” delivers ongoing proactive support to increase customer success and a higher return on investment, creating secure and more productive clients.

“The InfoTrust Way is all about delivering customer love -- and we’re thrilled that Agari has recognized this core value and awarded us Channel Partner of the Year,” said Dane Meah, CEO, InfoTrust. “As organizations realize the growing risk of advanced email attacks such as phishing and business email compromise, Agari has become a critically important security offering in the InfoTrust portfolio.”

Earlier this year InfoTrust was recognized for delivering successful customer outcomes protecting the Australian Federal Government from Email Fraud attacks using Agari Email Trust Platform™.

Agari’s recognition of InfoTrust comes as the two companies plan to extend their relationship by working together to serve customers in the Asia Pacific region.

Agari Channel Program Expands Across Europe and the Americas

The Agari channel partner program continues its global expansion by welcoming new partners in the Americas and EMEA. During the first half of 2018, Agari began working with UK partners Armadillo and Gradian Systems. In the Americas, Agari welcomed GuidePoint Security, AccessIT Group, SoftChoice, Armature Systems and Sycomp to its growing channel partner community.

“Agari continues to achieve record-breaking sales and revenue growth, thanks in part to a rapidly expanding channel partner ecosystem,” said Steve Bell. “We welcome our newest channel partners to the family and look forward to delivering Agari’s innovative email security solutions to customers around the world.”

Agari is seeking qualified partners as it continues to expand its channel program around the world.

About Agari

Agari is the leading predictive AI solution to protect the cloud inbox from advanced email and phishing attacks. Winner of Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine in 2018, the Agari Email Trust Platform™ prevents ransomware, ATO, phishing, BEC and other identity deception attacks, restoring trust to digital channels for businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

About InfoTrust

InfoTrust is a specialised Cyber Security Practice that provides expert consultancy, professional services and ongoing support in the delivery of a range of best of breed technologies. Learn more at www.infotrust.com.au.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724006024/en/