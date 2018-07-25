Agari : Awards InfoTrust Channel Partner of the Year

RSA Conference-- Agari,
the leading predictive AI solution to protect the cloud inbox from
advanced phishing attacks, today announced it had awarded InfoTrust Channel
Partner of the Year. InfoTrust has become Agari’s highest revenue
generating partner globally and has signed new customers across diverse
industries and sectors including government, energy and retail. Agari
presented the award to InfoTrust in Singapore at RSA Conference 2018
Asia Pacific & Japan.
“Agari is proud to recognize InfoTrust as 2018 Channel Partner of the
Year for its outsized contribution to our global channel revenue,” said
Steve Bell, Vice President of Global Sales, Agari. “Our top performing
partners are closely aligned with Agari while also possessing strong
email security industry domain and excellent customer relationships –
InfoTrust exemplifies all of these qualities.”
Based in Australia, InfoTrust delivers holistic cyber security
practices, best-in-class solutions and continuous support. “The
InfoTrust Way” delivers ongoing proactive support to increase customer
success and a higher return on investment, creating secure and more
productive clients.
“The InfoTrust Way is all about delivering customer love -- and we’re
thrilled that Agari has recognized this core value and awarded us
Channel Partner of the Year,” said Dane Meah, CEO, InfoTrust. “As
organizations realize the growing risk of advanced email attacks such as
phishing and business email compromise, Agari has become a critically
important security offering in the InfoTrust portfolio.”
Earlier this year InfoTrust was recognized for delivering
successful customer outcomes protecting the Australian Federal
Government from Email Fraud attacks using Agari Email Trust Platform™.
Agari’s recognition of InfoTrust comes as the two companies plan to
extend their relationship by working together to serve customers in the
Asia Pacific region.
Agari Channel Program Expands Across Europe and the Americas
The Agari channel partner program continues its global expansion by
welcoming new partners in the Americas and EMEA. During the first half
of 2018, Agari began working with UK partners Armadillo
and Gradian
Systems. In the Americas, Agari welcomed GuidePoint
Security, AccessIT
Group, SoftChoice,
Armature
Systems and Sycomp
to its growing channel partner community.
“Agari continues to achieve record-breaking sales and revenue growth,
thanks in part to a rapidly expanding channel partner ecosystem,” said
Steve Bell. “We welcome our newest channel partners to the family and
look forward to delivering Agari’s innovative email security solutions
to customers around the world.”
Agari is seeking qualified partners as it continues to expand its
channel program around the world.
About Agari
Agari is the leading predictive AI solution to protect the cloud inbox
from advanced email and phishing attacks. Winner of Best Email Security
Solution by SC Magazine in 2018, the Agari Email Trust Platform™
prevents ransomware, ATO, phishing, BEC and other identity deception
attacks, restoring trust to digital channels for businesses,
governments, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.
About InfoTrust
InfoTrust is a specialised Cyber Security Practice that provides expert
consultancy, professional services and ongoing support in the delivery
of a range of best of breed technologies. Learn more at www.infotrust.com.au.
