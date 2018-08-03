Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agau Announces Proposed Private Placement and Debt Conversion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:30pm CEST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2018) - Agau Resources, Inc. (the "Company" or "Agau") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 200,000,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at $0.00125 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering"). In addition, the Company is pleased to report that it has it has entered into debt conversion agreements (collectively, the "Debt Agreements") with certain creditors (collectively, the "Creditors") of the Company. Pursuant to the Debt Agreements, the Company proposes to settle up to $3,500 of debt by issuing 2,800,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.00125 per Share (the "Debt Conversion").

Certain directors, officers and other insiders may participate in the Offering and the Debt Conversion. Accordingly, any such participation would be considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and majority of the minority shareholder approval set out in MI 61-101 since the Company intends to rely on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(g) of MI 61-101, and the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101, both on the basis that the Company meets the financial hardship exemption requirements. The Offering and Debt Conversion were designed to improve the financial condition of the Company.

All of the Shares issued pursuant to the Offering and the Debt Conversion are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

For further information contact;

Agau Resources, Inc.
Attention: Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (416) 481-2222 x246
E-mail: [email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54pREVANCE THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:54pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. – HMNY
BU
11:53pTELEPERFORMANCE : PACTV Community Channel schedule, week of Aug. 5
AQ
11:53pARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:51pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:49pTrump administration asks Supreme Court to vacate Obama-era internet rules
RE
11:46pWORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:46pPROFIRE ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:44pGENOCEA BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:44pNEW HOME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results Item 2. of Operations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..
4HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
5Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.