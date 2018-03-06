Log in
Age Management Center Brings GAINSWave to Maine

03/06/2018 | 12:28am CET

PORTLAND, Maine, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Age Management Center is pleased to announce they now offer GAINSWave™! This breakthrough noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and to treat Erectile Dysfunction symptoms.

GAINSWave Logo (PRNewsfoto/GAINSWave)

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave™ protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave™ is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Michael Bedecs, DO. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Age Management Center is now treating men with the GAINSWave™ Therapy in their offices located at 1375 Congress Street, Portland, ME, USA.

Michael Bedecs, D.O. provides consultation and treatment within the medical specialty of regenerative and anti-aging medicine.

As the owner and Medical Director of the Age Management Center, Dr. Bedecs works with men and women seeking anti-aging therapy and natural hormone replacement therapy.

As a triple board-certified physician, Dr. Bedecs brings a wealth of experience from treating acute and chronic illness.  Using his knowledge in both traditional as well as the latest advances in innovative, cutting-edge medicine, Dr. Bedecs integrates anti-aging concepts of illness prevention and wellness maintenance into personalized programs designed to achieve optimal health and performance. He has seen the superior results that can be achieved using bio-identical hormone replacement therapy for clients struggling with Adult Hormone Deficiency Syndrome or AHDS.

For More Information Contact:
Alexandra Schapiro
Marketing Account Manager
[email protected]
305-918-1886

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/age-management-center-brings-gainswave-to-maine-300608533.html

SOURCE GAINSWave


© PRNewswire 2018
