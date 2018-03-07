Agenus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 15, 2018 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies and cancer vaccines, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 15, 2018. In connection with the earnings release, Agenus executives will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and provide a company update.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, March 15, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic Dial-in Number: (844) 492-3727

International Dial-in Number: (412) 317-5118

Conference ID: Agenus

Live Webcast: accessible from the Company's website at http://investor.agenusbio.com/presentation-webcasts or with this link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1556/24878.

A replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

