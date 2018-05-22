Log in
Agilesphere : Calls for UK to Safeguard Its Position as Top Destination for Tech

05/22/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Today, Agilesphere - a partnership of talented experts dedicated to helping clients with digital transformation - called for more action to be taken by the public sector, private sector and other organisations, to ensure the UK remains a leading technology start-up and scale-up destination.

This move follows a recent meeting of the Parliamentary Internet, Communications and Technology Forum where industry and political stakeholders discussed how to guarantee the UK remains the tech start-up capital of Europe.

As one of the UK’s fastest growing companies, Agilesphere is motivated to share its insight into what it takes to be a successful technology start-up. They recommend a three-point plan to support tech start-ups in the competitive global climate:

  1. Produce future-ready graduates - Prioritise software development skills in education to guarantee a workforce that will benefit from the knowledge economy.
  2. Make it easier to share rewards with employees - Update legislation to simplify giving employees a meaningful stake in business and make strategic taxation changes which recognise risk when working for early stage companies.
  3. Support public sector innovation - Continue government digitalisation and the reformation of public procurement, making it faster, cheaper and simpler for SMEs to win public sector business.

Jeremy Renwick, CxO of Agilesphere, said:

“Since founding Agilesphere five years ago, we’ve gained insight into challenges faced by tech start-ups. While government has made commitments to ensuring students are equipped for the jobs of tomorrow, too many graduates need additional ‘commercial programming’ training. It’s imperative the education system is supported in keeping pace with the tech sector.

“Valuable employees deserve to reap the benefits of their businesses. Business model reforms would enable us to better reward and retain talent.

“Agilesphere is privileged to work with a variety of government departments who are embracing the digital future. The sector would welcome further reform in public procurement to give this opportunity to more SMEs, as they’re the innovators the UK needs to thrive.

“With the uncertainty presented by Brexit, now’s the time for government to ensure our place as a leading tech start-up and scale-up destination.”

Agilesphere is a 100-strong community of talented experts delivering agile consultancy and digital technology to transform services, organisations and society for the better.


© Business Wire 2018
