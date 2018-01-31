Log in
AgreeYa Solutions Acquires Site Administrator, Recovery Manager for SharePoint

01/31/2018 | 09:23pm CET

FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgreeYa Solutions—a leading global software, solutions and services company—today announced it has taken on Site Administrator for SharePoint and Recovery Manager for SharePoint from the California-based software company, Quest Software.

“We are excited to announce the latest additions to our suite of SharePoint solutions,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “Site Administrator and Recovery Manager are independent solutions poised to help our customers achieve the best use of their unique SharePoint environments.”

The new Site Administrator for SharePoint provides tools to understand and manage users’ entire SharePoint environment, giving IT visibility into all SharePoint servers, site collections and sites. With Site Administrator, users can utilize more than 30 reports as well as built-in global policy settings to reduce risk. Administrators can manage their infrastructure to avoid problems like poor network performance, server storage issues, security breaches and support backlogs—all from a single dashboard.

Recovery Manager for SharePoint dramatically reduces SharePoint recovery time, getting content back to users quickly and ensuring data safety. With the capability to recover both full backups and items on a more granular level, Recovery Manager performs on a non-invasive level: users do not have to go offline to restore their environment.

For more information, please visit http://siteadmin.agreeya.com/ and http://recoverymanager.agreeya.com/.

About AgreeYa Solutions: AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,500 professionals across its 22 offices in eight countries. Over the last 18 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa’s software portfolio includes QuickApps (award-winning suite of SharePoint/Office 365 apps to customize SharePoint without coding), BeatBlip (simplified test automation solution), SocialXtend (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), VDIXtend (desktop-on-cloud) and Cogent (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management and collaboration on SharePoint/O365; cloud and infrastructure; enterprise mobility; business intelligence and big data analytics; product engineering; application development and management; independent software testing; Anti Money Laundering (AML)/Risk & Compliance and IT staffing. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
