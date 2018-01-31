Log in
Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Vegetable Purchase Program Announced

01/31/2018 | 09:25pm CET

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to purchase canned, frozen, and fresh vegetables, canned and dry beans, bottled juices, and vegetable soup products for the National School Lunch Program and other Federal food nutrition assistance programs. Offers will be solicited in the following forms, listed in alphabetical order:

Material Number

Material Description

100371

BEANS BABY LIMA CAN-6/10

110020

BEANS BLACK CAN-24/300

100359

BEANS BLACK TURTLE CAN-6/10

100367

BEANS BLACKEYE CAN-24/300

100368

BEANS BLACKEYE CAN-6/10

100374

BEANS BLACKEYE DRY PKG-12/2 LB

100360

BEANS GARBANZO CAN-6/10

100373

BEANS GREAT NORTHERN CAN-6/10

100380

BEANS GREAT NORTHERN DRY PKG 12/2

100372

BEANS LIGHT RED KIDNEY CAN-24/300

100385

BEANS LIGHT RED KIDNEY DRY PKG-12/2 LB

100369

BEANS PINK CAN-6/10

110021

BEANS PINTO CAN-24/300

100365

BEANS PINTO CAN-6/10

100382

BEANS PINTO DRY PKG-12/2 LB

110381

BEANS PINTO DRY TOTE-2000 LB

100370

BEANS RED KIDNEY CAN-6/10

100361

BEANS REFRIED CAN-24/300

100362

BEANS REFRIED CAN-6/10

100366

BEANS SMALL RED CAN-6/10

100363

BEANS VEGETARIAN CAN-24/300

100364

BEANS VEGETARIAN CAN-6/10

110473

BROCCOLI FRZ CTN-30LB

110861

BUTTERNUT DICED IQF CTN-6/5 LB

100308

CARROTS CAN 24/300

100309

CARROTS CAN 6/10

110481

CARROTS DICED FRZ CTN-12/2.5 LB

110480

CARROTS DICED FRZ CTN-30 LB

100904

HOMINY CAN-24/300

100388

LENTILS DRY PKG-12/2 LB

110920

MUSHROOMS DICED FRZ IQF CTN-12/2.5 LB

110724

PEPPERS/ONIONS BLEND FRZ CTN-30 LB

100506

Potato Bulk for Process FRZ

100980

Potato Bulk for Process FRZ

110227

Potato for Process into DHY PRD-BULK

100980

Potato for Process into DHY PRD-BULK

100338

Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB

100339

Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB

100340

Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB

100337

Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB

110844

POTATOES DICED FRZ PKG-6/5 LB

100357

POTATOES OVENS FRY PKG-6/5 LB

101019

Potatoes Round White Fresh Bag-10/5 LB

101017

Potatoes Russet Fresh Bag-10/5 LB

100356

POTATOES WEDGE FAT FREE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB

100355

POTATOES WEDGE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB

100319

PUMPKIN CAN-24/300

110912

SOUP CREAM OF MUSHROOM CAN-24/1

110163

SOUP CRM OF CHICKEN RDU SOD CTN-12/22 OZ

100322

SOUP TOMATO CAN-24/1

100321

SOUP VEGETABLE CAN-24/1

100335

SPAGHETTI SAUCE MEATLESS CAN-24/300

100336

SPAGHETTI SAUCE MEATLESS CAN-6/10

110177

SPAGHETTI SAUCE MTLSS POUCH-6/106 OZ

100323

SPINACH CAN-24/300

110425

SPINACH CHOPPED FRZ IQF CTN-20 LB (1902)

100980

Sweet Potato Bulk Fresh Proc

100343

Sweet Potato Fresh CTN-40 LB

100316

SWEET POTATOES CAN 24/300

110562

SWEET POTATOES CHUNK FRZ PKG-6/5 LB

110721

SWEET POTATOES CRINKLE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB

100317

SWEET POTATOES W/ SYRUP CAN-6/10

100327

TOMATO PASTE CAN-6/10

100332

TOMATO PASTE FOR BULK PROCESSING

110189

TOMATO PASTE POUCH-6/111 OZ

100330

TOMATO SALSA CAN-6/10

110186

TOMATO SALSA POUCH-6/106 OZ

100333

TOMATO SAUCE CAN-24/300

100334

TOMATO SAUCE CAN-6/10

110187

TOMATO SAUCE POUCH-6/106 OZ

100322

TOMATO SOUP CAN-24/1

100321

VEGETABLE SOUP CAN-24/1

Solicitations will be issued in the near future for deliveries beginning July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. Offers to sell these products must be received not later than the date specified on the Solicitations.

Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM)system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food.Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States, and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest-

  • AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements (MSCP), April 12, 2017;
  • Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s); and
  • Qualification Requirements for Prospective Contractors Selling Commodities to USDA, March 1, 2017. These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang who can be reached by phone at (202) 720-4237 or by email to [email protected]Details of these requirements are available online at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved.Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.

To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards, and other information, subscribe online by visiting: 'Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases' available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, David Munford, at (202) 440-2223 or via email at [email protected]

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 20:24:05 UTC.

