Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Vegetable Purchase Program Announced

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to purchase canned, frozen, and fresh vegetables, canned and dry beans, bottled juices, and vegetable soup products for the National School Lunch Program and other Federal food nutrition assistance programs. Offers will be solicited in the following forms, listed in alphabetical order:
|
Material Number
|
Material Description
|
100371
|
BEANS BABY LIMA CAN-6/10
|
110020
|
BEANS BLACK CAN-24/300
|
100359
|
BEANS BLACK TURTLE CAN-6/10
|
100367
|
BEANS BLACKEYE CAN-24/300
|
100368
|
BEANS BLACKEYE CAN-6/10
|
100374
|
BEANS BLACKEYE DRY PKG-12/2 LB
|
100360
|
BEANS GARBANZO CAN-6/10
|
100373
|
BEANS GREAT NORTHERN CAN-6/10
|
100380
|
BEANS GREAT NORTHERN DRY PKG 12/2
|
100372
|
BEANS LIGHT RED KIDNEY CAN-24/300
|
100385
|
BEANS LIGHT RED KIDNEY DRY PKG-12/2 LB
|
100369
|
BEANS PINK CAN-6/10
|
110021
|
BEANS PINTO CAN-24/300
|
100365
|
BEANS PINTO CAN-6/10
|
100382
|
BEANS PINTO DRY PKG-12/2 LB
|
110381
|
BEANS PINTO DRY TOTE-2000 LB
|
100370
|
BEANS RED KIDNEY CAN-6/10
|
100361
|
BEANS REFRIED CAN-24/300
|
100362
|
BEANS REFRIED CAN-6/10
|
100366
|
BEANS SMALL RED CAN-6/10
|
100363
|
BEANS VEGETARIAN CAN-24/300
|
100364
|
BEANS VEGETARIAN CAN-6/10
|
110473
|
BROCCOLI FRZ CTN-30LB
|
110861
|
BUTTERNUT DICED IQF CTN-6/5 LB
|
100308
|
CARROTS CAN 24/300
|
100309
|
CARROTS CAN 6/10
|
110481
|
CARROTS DICED FRZ CTN-12/2.5 LB
|
110480
|
CARROTS DICED FRZ CTN-30 LB
|
100904
|
HOMINY CAN-24/300
|
100388
|
LENTILS DRY PKG-12/2 LB
|
110920
|
MUSHROOMS DICED FRZ IQF CTN-12/2.5 LB
|
110724
|
PEPPERS/ONIONS BLEND FRZ CTN-30 LB
|
100506
|
Potato Bulk for Process FRZ
|
100980
|
Potato Bulk for Process FRZ
|
110227
|
Potato for Process into DHY PRD-BULK
|
100980
|
Potato for Process into DHY PRD-BULK
|
100338
|
Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB
|
100339
|
Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB
|
100340
|
Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB
|
100337
|
Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB
|
110844
|
POTATOES DICED FRZ PKG-6/5 LB
|
100357
|
POTATOES OVENS FRY PKG-6/5 LB
|
101019
|
Potatoes Round White Fresh Bag-10/5 LB
|
101017
|
Potatoes Russet Fresh Bag-10/5 LB
|
100356
|
POTATOES WEDGE FAT FREE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB
|
100355
|
POTATOES WEDGE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB
|
100319
|
PUMPKIN CAN-24/300
|
110912
|
SOUP CREAM OF MUSHROOM CAN-24/1
|
110163
|
SOUP CRM OF CHICKEN RDU SOD CTN-12/22 OZ
|
100322
|
SOUP TOMATO CAN-24/1
|
100321
|
SOUP VEGETABLE CAN-24/1
|
100335
|
SPAGHETTI SAUCE MEATLESS CAN-24/300
|
100336
|
SPAGHETTI SAUCE MEATLESS CAN-6/10
|
110177
|
SPAGHETTI SAUCE MTLSS POUCH-6/106 OZ
|
100323
|
SPINACH CAN-24/300
|
110425
|
SPINACH CHOPPED FRZ IQF CTN-20 LB (1902)
|
100980
|
Sweet Potato Bulk Fresh Proc
|
100343
|
Sweet Potato Fresh CTN-40 LB
|
100316
|
SWEET POTATOES CAN 24/300
|
110562
|
SWEET POTATOES CHUNK FRZ PKG-6/5 LB
|
110721
|
SWEET POTATOES CRINKLE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB
|
100317
|
SWEET POTATOES W/ SYRUP CAN-6/10
|
100327
|
TOMATO PASTE CAN-6/10
|
100332
|
TOMATO PASTE FOR BULK PROCESSING
|
110189
|
TOMATO PASTE POUCH-6/111 OZ
|
100330
|
TOMATO SALSA CAN-6/10
|
110186
|
TOMATO SALSA POUCH-6/106 OZ
|
100333
|
TOMATO SAUCE CAN-24/300
|
100334
|
TOMATO SAUCE CAN-6/10
|
110187
|
TOMATO SAUCE POUCH-6/106 OZ
|
100322
|
TOMATO SOUP CAN-24/1
|
100321
|
VEGETABLE SOUP CAN-24/1
Solicitations will be issued in the near future for deliveries beginning July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. Offers to sell these products must be received not later than the date specified on the Solicitations.
Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM)system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food.Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.
Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States, and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.
Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest-
-
AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements (MSCP), April 12, 2017;
-
Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s); and
-
Qualification Requirements for Prospective Contractors Selling Commodities to USDA, March 1, 2017. These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.
To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang who can be reached by phone at (202) 720-4237 or by email to [email protected]Details of these requirements are available online at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved.Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.
To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards, and other information, subscribe online by visiting: 'Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases' available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.
Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, David Munford, at (202) 440-2223 or via email at [email protected]
