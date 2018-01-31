Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Vegetable Purchase Program Announced

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to purchase canned, frozen, and fresh vegetables, canned and dry beans, bottled juices, and vegetable soup products for the National School Lunch Program and other Federal food nutrition assistance programs. Offers will be solicited in the following forms, listed in alphabetical order: Material Number Material Description 100371 BEANS BABY LIMA CAN-6/10 110020 BEANS BLACK CAN-24/300 100359 BEANS BLACK TURTLE CAN-6/10 100367 BEANS BLACKEYE CAN-24/300 100368 BEANS BLACKEYE CAN-6/10 100374 BEANS BLACKEYE DRY PKG-12/2 LB 100360 BEANS GARBANZO CAN-6/10 100373 BEANS GREAT NORTHERN CAN-6/10 100380 BEANS GREAT NORTHERN DRY PKG 12/2 100372 BEANS LIGHT RED KIDNEY CAN-24/300 100385 BEANS LIGHT RED KIDNEY DRY PKG-12/2 LB 100369 BEANS PINK CAN-6/10 110021 BEANS PINTO CAN-24/300 100365 BEANS PINTO CAN-6/10 100382 BEANS PINTO DRY PKG-12/2 LB 110381 BEANS PINTO DRY TOTE-2000 LB 100370 BEANS RED KIDNEY CAN-6/10 100361 BEANS REFRIED CAN-24/300 100362 BEANS REFRIED CAN-6/10 100366 BEANS SMALL RED CAN-6/10 100363 BEANS VEGETARIAN CAN-24/300 100364 BEANS VEGETARIAN CAN-6/10 110473 BROCCOLI FRZ CTN-30LB 110861 BUTTERNUT DICED IQF CTN-6/5 LB 100308 CARROTS CAN 24/300 100309 CARROTS CAN 6/10 110481 CARROTS DICED FRZ CTN-12/2.5 LB 110480 CARROTS DICED FRZ CTN-30 LB 100904 HOMINY CAN-24/300 100388 LENTILS DRY PKG-12/2 LB 110920 MUSHROOMS DICED FRZ IQF CTN-12/2.5 LB

110724 PEPPERS/ONIONS BLEND FRZ CTN-30 LB 100506 Potato Bulk for Process FRZ 100980 Potato Bulk for Process FRZ 110227 Potato for Process into DHY PRD-BULK 100980 Potato for Process into DHY PRD-BULK 100338 Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB 100339 Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB 100340 Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB 100337 Potatoes Dehydrated Flakes PKG-12/1 LB 110844 POTATOES DICED FRZ PKG-6/5 LB 100357 POTATOES OVENS FRY PKG-6/5 LB 101019 Potatoes Round White Fresh Bag-10/5 LB 101017 Potatoes Russet Fresh Bag-10/5 LB 100356 POTATOES WEDGE FAT FREE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB 100355 POTATOES WEDGE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB 100319 PUMPKIN CAN-24/300 110912 SOUP CREAM OF MUSHROOM CAN-24/1 110163 SOUP CRM OF CHICKEN RDU SOD CTN-12/22 OZ 100322 SOUP TOMATO CAN-24/1 100321 SOUP VEGETABLE CAN-24/1 100335 SPAGHETTI SAUCE MEATLESS CAN-24/300 100336 SPAGHETTI SAUCE MEATLESS CAN-6/10 110177 SPAGHETTI SAUCE MTLSS POUCH-6/106 OZ 100323 SPINACH CAN-24/300 110425 SPINACH CHOPPED FRZ IQF CTN-20 LB (1902) 100980 Sweet Potato Bulk Fresh Proc 100343 Sweet Potato Fresh CTN-40 LB 100316 SWEET POTATOES CAN 24/300 110562 SWEET POTATOES CHUNK FRZ PKG-6/5 LB 110721 SWEET POTATOES CRINKLE FRZ PKG-6/5 LB 100317 SWEET POTATOES W/ SYRUP CAN-6/10 100327 TOMATO PASTE CAN-6/10 100332 TOMATO PASTE FOR BULK PROCESSING 110189 TOMATO PASTE POUCH-6/111 OZ 100330 TOMATO SALSA CAN-6/10 110186 TOMATO SALSA POUCH-6/106 OZ 100333 TOMATO SAUCE CAN-24/300 100334 TOMATO SAUCE CAN-6/10 110187 TOMATO SAUCE POUCH-6/106 OZ 100322 TOMATO SOUP CAN-24/1

100321 VEGETABLE SOUP CAN-24/1

Solicitations will be issued in the near future for deliveries beginning July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. Offers to sell these products must be received not later than the date specified on the Solicitations.

Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM)system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food.Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States, and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest-

AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements (MSCP), April 12, 2017;

Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s); and

Qualification Requirements for Prospective Contractors Selling Commodities to USDA, March 1, 2017. These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang who can be reached by phone at (202) 720-4237 or by email to [email protected]Details of these requirements are available online at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved.Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.

To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards, and other information, subscribe online by visiting: 'Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases' available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, David Munford, at (202) 440-2223 or via email at [email protected]

