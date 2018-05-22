Agriculture Ministry: The sowing campaign is on track in all regions

During today's Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Arman Yevniyev reported on the progress of the spring sowing campaign.

According to preliminary data, this year's cultivated area will span 21.8 million hectares, which matches the level of the previous year.

Cereals are planned to be planted on an area of ​​14.7 million hectares, including wheat - 11.4 million hectares, which is less than the level of 2017 by 544 thousand hectares. At the same time, fodder crops will increase by the same amount, grain crops will occupy more than 2.5 million hectares with an increase of 49000 ha compared to the level of the previous year. Oilseeds will occupy about 2.6 million hectares. There is an increase in areas of sown potatoes - 210 thousand hectares or 15% more than last year.

'Currently, the spring sowing campaign is in full motion. As of May 21, the sowing of spring cereals was carried out by 31% of the planned area, oil crops by 50%, vegetable crops by 77%, potatoes by 55%. the sowing of sugar beet and cotton has been completed,' -Arman Yevniyev said.

However, according to him, because of the cool weather conditions and late ripening of the soil, the rates of sowing are slightly lower than last year. In this regard, it is necessary to take measures to ensure high-productive use of planting equipment to complete the sowing at the optimum time.

The First Deputy Minister of Agriculture informed that 2.6 million tonnes of seeds were sown for this year's harvest.

'In the current year, a new mechanism for subsidizing seed production will be implemented, providing for agricultural producers acquiring from seed sellers primary seeds free of charge or elite seeds at a minimum rate. The Department of Agriculture of the region reimburses the seller, the seed farm the full cost of the seeds,' - A. Yevniyev noted.

At the same time, in the autumn, after harvesting, the agricultural producers will return 30% of the cost of seeds to the Fund for Seed Development, which will accumulate returnable funds and direct them to finance the acquisition and modernization of fixed assets (equipment and harware) for certified seed producers at a low interest rate (1- 2%). The implementation of this mechanism will ensure that by 2021, one hundred percent of sown seeds will be above tertiary. Currently, the draft Regulation on subsidizing seed production undergoes the approval procedure in concerned state agencies.

With regard to the availability of mineral fertilizers, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, in 2018 farmers claimed 446 thousand tonnes of fertilizers, including 270 000 tonnes during the spring field work. For these purposes, 17 billion tenge are provided in local budgets. As of May 16, 93 thousand tonnes of fertilizers were shipped to agrarians or 21% of the declared amount.

In the current year, applications for grants and their payment are carried out digitally, that is, the subsidy process is fully automated. As of May 16 this year, 11.5 thousand applications for subsidies amounting to 7.4 billion tenge were filed.

In continuation of the report, the First Deputy Minister elaborated on the readiness of agricultural machinery for spring field work.

'In the Republic there are 142.6 thousand tractors, 3.7 thousand sowing complexes, 82.5 thousand seeders, and 297.0 thousand tillage tools. As of May 15, the preparedness for the spring field work of tractors is 97%, 100% for seeding complexes, 100% for seed drills, 100% for tillage tools,' - A. Yevniyev provided statistical data.

In addition, this year the demand of agrarians of the Republic in diesel fuel for spring field works is 375 thousand tonnes. The Schedule of diesel fuel supplies to the regions for the period February-June of this year was approved jointly with the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry of Energy set the price for April-May at 134 tg/l (161 thousand tg/t), taking into account the delivery rates of operators, the average price in the regions will be 150 tg/l, which is 9% cheaper than the market price (filling stations 165 tg/l). In conclusion A. Yevniyev noted that as of May 21 this year, according to the approved schedule, with the plan for May being 117.0 thousand tonnes, contracts were concluded for 101 thousand tonnes (87%), 73 thousand tonnes (63%) were paid off, 50 thousand tonnes (43%) were shipped.

Akim of Kostanay region - A. Mukhambetov, North Kazakhstan region - K. Aksakalov, Akmola region - M. Murzalin reported on the progress of the sowing campaign in the regions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Umirzak Shukeyev said that the sowing campaign is carried out according to the schedule in all regions. U. Shukeyev drew attention to the fact that Akims of the regions should make every effort to timely complete the spring sowing campaign.

