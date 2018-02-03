Ahli Bank : Ahlibank to hold its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on February 20, 2018.

3 February 2018

AHLI BANK (Q.S.C.) INVITATION TO SHAREHOLDERS TO ATTEND THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

The Board of Directors of Ahli Bank QSC (the 'Bank') is pleased to invite the valued shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 20/02/2018, at 4:30 pm, at Le Crillon Ballroom, La Cigale Hotel, Doha, Qatar, to be immediately followed by an Extraordinary General Meeting, to discuss the following Agendas:

In case the quorum of either of the above meeting is not met, the second adjourned meeting shall be held at the same venue on Tuesday 25/02/2018 at 6:30pm.

For more information about the agenda, board of directors' report and consolidated financial report, please click here.