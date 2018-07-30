Air Liquide: Availability of First Half 2018 Financial Report

Regulatory News:
Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces that its First Half 2018 Financial
Report has been filed with the French “AMF” (Stock Exchange Authority)
and is available on line. The condensed consolidated accounts for the
half-year featuring in this report are established in accordance with
the IFRS standards.
The Air Liquide First Half 2018 Financial Report is available on the
website:
https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-half-2018-financial-report
The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000
employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients.
Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life,
matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and
have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in
1902.
Air Liquide’s ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term
performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over
the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by
the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its
people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes
in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its
stakeholders.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
(compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good
indexes.
www.airliquide.com
Follow
us on Twitter @airliquidegroup
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005574/en/