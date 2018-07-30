Air Liquide: Availability of First Half 2018 Financial Report

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces that its First Half 2018 Financial Report has been filed with the French “AMF” (Stock Exchange Authority) and is available on line. The condensed consolidated accounts for the half-year featuring in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

The Air Liquide First Half 2018 Financial Report is available on the website:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-half-2018-financial-report

