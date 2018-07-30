Air Liquide: H1 2018 Results 

Regulatory News:
Air Liquide (Paris:AI):
|
Key Figures (in millions of euros)
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
2018/2017 as published
|
|
2018/2017 comparable (1)
|
Group Revenue
|
|
10,162
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
+5.8%
|
Gas & Services Revenue
|
|
9,769
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
+5.0%
|
Operating Income Recurring
|
|
1,617
|
|
-2.3%
|
|
+6.2%
|
Group OIR Margin
|
|
15.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Variation excluding energy
|
|
-10bps
|
|
|
|
|
Gas & Services OIR Margin
|
|
17.8%
|
|
|
|
|
Variation excluding energy
|
|
+30bps
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit (Group Share)
|
|
1,040
|
|
+12.1%
|
|
|
Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities (2)
|
|
1,770
|
|
+11.1%
|
|
|
Net Debt on 06/30/2018
|
|
14,217
|
|
|
|
(1) Comparable growth excluding the currency, energy (natural gas and
electricity), and significant scope impacts; see reconciliation in
appendix.
(2) Cash flow from operating activities after
changes in working capital requirements and other elements.
Commenting on the first six months of 2018, Air Liquide Chairman and CEO
Benoît Potier said:
“The positive dynamic observed during the 1st
quarter of 2018 was further confirmed in the 2nd
quarter, in the context of a customer centric strategy and a globally
more supportive economic environment. This is reflected in sustained
growth in Group revenue, which came to 10.2 billion euros for the 1st
half of this year, driven by higher sales in Gas & Services, as well as
in Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies.
“All Gas & Services activities grew significantly, in particular
Industrial Merchant, Electronics, and Healthcare. Geographically, our
activities progressed in every region in the world, and more
particularly in Asia, the Americas, and in the Middle East & Africa.
“Along with global sales growth, Group performance benefited from
an increased operating margin in Gas & Services, excluding energy
impact. The Group is performing well in terms of operational efficiency
gains and will reach Airgas synergies one year ahead of plan. The
Group’s net profit, which exceeded 1 billion euros, rose by more than
+12.1%.
“Cash flows from operations increased significantly, up +11.1%.
The Group’s balance sheet is solid.
“Investment opportunities 12 months out are at their highest level
in the last three years. The dynamic accelerated over the course of the 1st half
of this year. Decisions are up +30%, to 1.4 billion euros. Investment
backlog stood at 2.3 billion euros as of June 30, 2018, and will
contribute to future growth.
“We are in line with the objectives set forth in the NEOS
2016-2020 strategic plan. Accordingly, assuming a comparable
environment, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to deliver net
profit growth in 2018, calculated at constant exchange rate and
excluding 2017 exceptionals1.”
12017 exceptionals: exceptional non-cash items having a
net positive impact on 2017 net profit.
2018 Highlights
-
Start-up of the world’s largest air gas production unit, in
South Africa for Sasol (€200M) and commissioning of 4 new biogas
production units, in the United States, in France, and in the United
Kingdom.
-
Signature of new long-term contracts: construction of hydrogen
units for KMCI (€100M) in South Korea and for Covestro (€80M) in
Belgium, and of 2 air gas units for Evraz (€130M) in Russia; oxygen
supply to LyondellBasell from our network in the United States.
-
Multiyear contracts for the supply of xenon and krypton for the
aerospace and electronics industries (€50M).
-
Acquisitions in Home Healthcare in Saudi Arabia. Investment in
EOVE, a French start-up that specializes in connected portable
ventilators.
-
Digital transformation of our assets to increase operational
efficiency: inauguration of a remote operation center in Malaysia,
optimizing the production of 18 of Air Liquide’s Large Industries
production units in Southeast Asia.
-
Hydrogen energy: first meeting of the Hydrogen Council in
China. Equity stake acquired in a Chinese start-up, participation in
the creation of a new consortium in Japan bringing together the major
players in hydrogen for mobility. In France, inauguration of a
hydrogen charging station in Paris-Saclay.
-
First bond issue on the Chinese domestic market (“Panda”) for around
€280M.
The half year benefited from strong growth in markets globally well
oriented. Group revenue totaled 10,162 million euros
in the 1st half of 2018, up +5.8% on a comparable
basis, and close to the high end of the NEOS target range. This was
supported by high Gas & Services sales, an improvement in Engineering &
Construction and the strong growth of Global Markets & Technologies. The
currency impact was strongly negative over the half year at -6.8%,
mainly due to the appreciation of the euro against the US dollar, but
eased slightly during the 2nd quarter. The energy impact was
slightly positive at +0.4%. The sale of the Airgas Refrigerants business
at the end of 2017 led to a significant scope impact of -0.7%. Published
Group revenue variation was therefore down -1.3% over the half year.
Gas & Services revenue reached 9,769 million euros
during the 1st half, up +5.0% on a comparable basis,
with a strong contribution from developing economies (+12.3%).
-
Gas & Services revenue in the Americas zone stood at 3,874 million
euros over the half year, up +4.6%. This reflects a high
level of activity in Industrial Merchant (+4.5%), in particular in the
United States. Large Industries posted solid growth (+3.1%) despite
customer maintenance turnarounds during the 2nd quarter.
Healthcare sales were up markedly (+8.9%) across the zone.
-
Revenue in the Europe zone totaled 3,464 million euros
in the 1st half, up +2.3%. Growth stabilized at a
solid level in Industrial Merchant (+2.6%). Large Industries posted
higher sales over the half year (+2.2%) despite several customer
maintenance turnarounds during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare
continued its steady growth (+4.5%) marked by stronger growth in the 2nd
quarter and despite a limited contribution from bolt-on acquisitions.
-
Revenue in the Asia-Pacific zone totaled 2,107 million
euros in the 1st half. This represented an increase of +8.8%,
driven notably by strong momentum in China (>+10%). All business lines
posted strong growth in the zone and accelerated in the 2nd
quarter (+10.8%). In Large Industries, higher sales (+6.4%) were due
to the ramp-up of units started up in the 3rd quarter of
2017 coupled with strong demand. Industrial Merchant was up markedly
in the zone (+6.8%), with very strong growth in China. Double-digit
Electronics sales growth (+14.1%) benefited from thriving demand for
new molecules and exceptionally high sales of Equipment & Installation.
-
Revenue in the Middle East and Africa zone amounted to 324
million euros, up +16.6%. Sales benefited from the start-up
at the end of 2017 of the largest air separation unit in the world in
South Africa, favorable business momentum in Egypt, and the launch of
the Home Healthcare activity in Saudi Arabia through an acquisition.
All business lines contributed to growth over the half year. In Industrial
Merchant, sales growth was robust (+4.3%), supported in particular
by the manufacturing sector, metal fabrication and construction. The
price impact stood at +1.9%. Large Industries (+5.2%)
benefited from the ramp-up of units, including a major unit in South
Africa. Air gases volumes were up markedly, driven by the chemicals
sector, whereas hydrogen volumes were penalized by a higher number of
customer maintenance turnarounds compared to last year. In Healthcare,
growth was dynamic (+5.9%) in particular in Home Healthcare where the
number of diabetic patients and patients treated for sleep apnea
continued to increase. Demand was also very dynamic in Electronics,
with revenue up +6.7%, driven by Carrier Gases, new molecules and
exceptionally high Equipment & Installation sales during the 2nd quarter.
Engineering & Construction revenue totaled 180 million
euros, up +29.8% compared to the 1st half of 2017,
benefiting from the gradual improvement in order intake seen in 2017.
Global Markets & Technologies sales were up +29.2% at 213 million
euros. These were particularly dynamic in the biogas sector, which
benefited from the start-up of a major landfill biogas purification unit
in the United States and three small farm waste biogas purification
units in France and in the United Kingdom.
Efficiencies amounted to 174 million euros during the
first six months of the year, ahead of the annual target of over 300
million euros from the NEOS program. They include a contribution of 14
million euros from Airgas for the first time.
Airgas synergies represented a cumulated 260 million US
dollars since the acquisition of Airgas in May 2016 and 45 million
US dollars over the first six months of 2018. The 300 million US
dollar target will be reached in H1 2019, i.e., 12 months earlier than
initially forecasted.
The Group’s operating income recurring (OIR) reached 1,617 million
euros in the 1st half of 2018, down -2.3% as published,
but up +4.8% excluding the currency impact and +6.2% on a
comparable basis over the 1st half of 2017. The operating
margin (OIR to revenue) stood at 15.9% and 16.0% excluding the
energy impact, which corresponds to a slight decrease of -10 basis
points compared with the 1st half of 2017. This was mainly
due to the negative operating income recurring generated by Engineering
& Construction still under loaded. Moreover, the disposal of the Airgas
Refrigerants business had a dilutive impact on the margin; excluding the
disposal, the operating margin would have been stable.
The Gas & Services operating margin stood at 17.8%,
up + 30 basis points excluding energy compared with the
1st half 2017.
Net profit (Group share) amounted to 1,040 million euros
in the 1st half of 2018, an increase of +12.1% or more
than +20% excluding the currency impact.
Net cash after changes in working capital requirement (and other
items) was 1,770 million euros, an increase of +11.1%
compared with the 1st half of 2017, largely exceeding the
change in sales (published change of -1.3%). Net indebtedness
at June 30, 2018 reached 14,217 million euros.
The 12-month portfolio of opportunities totaled 2.5 billion
euros at the end of June 2018, up 200 million euros compared with
March 2018. Industrial and financial investment decisions
reached 1.4 billion euros in the 1st half of
2018, up more than +30% compared with the 1st half of 2017. Net
capital expenditure totaled 1,133 million euros and represented 11.1%
of sales, in line with the NEOS strategic plan.
The Air Liquide Board of Directors met on July 27, 2018. During
this meeting, the Board reviewed the consolidated financial statements
for the first half ending June 30, 2018. Limited review procedures were
completed with respect to the consolidated interim financial statements,
and an unqualified review report is in the process of being issued by
the statutory auditors.
|
Table of contents of the activity
report
|
|
|
|
H1 2018 PERFORMANCE
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
Key Figures
|
|
6
|
Income Statement
|
|
6
|
Change in Net Indebtedness
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENT CYCLE
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
RISK FACTORS
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
2018 OUTLOOK
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
APPENDIX
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
Currency, energy and significant scope impacts (Semester)
|
|
18
|
Currency, energy and significant scope impacts (Quarter)
|
|
19
|
2nd quarter 2018 revenue
|
|
20
|
Geographic and segment information
|
|
20
|
Consolidated income statement
|
|
21
|
Consolidated balance sheet
|
|
22
|
Consolidated cash flow statement
|
|
23
|
Return on Capital Employed – ROCE
|
|
25
H1 2018 PERFORMANCE
|
|
Except where indicated, all revenue and operating income recurring
growth discussed below are made on a comparable basis,
excluding the currency, energy and significant scope impacts. The
reference to Airgas corresponds to the Group’s Industrial
Merchant and Healthcare activities in the United States.
Key Figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
2018/2017 published change
|
|
2018/2017 comparable change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
10,293
|
|
10,162
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
+5.8%
|
Of which Gas & Services
|
|
9,978
|
|
9,769
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
+5.0%
|
Operating income recurring
|
|
1,656
|
|
1,617
|
|
-2.3%
|
|
+6.2%
|
Operating income recurring (as % of revenue)
|
|
16.1%
|
|
15.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Variation excluding energy
|
|
|
|
- 10 bps
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
|
|
(2)
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit (Group share)
|
|
928
|
|
1,040
|
|
+12.1%
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share (in euros) (a)
|
|
2.18
|
|
2.44
|
|
+12.1%
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities (b)
|
|
1,593
|
|
1,770
|
|
+11.1%
|
|
|
Net capital expenditure (c)
|
|
1,162
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
15,610
|
|
14,217
|
|
|
|
|
Debt-to-equity ratio (d)
|
|
90.0%
|
|
78.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Return On Capital Employed – ROCE after tax (e)
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
8.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring ROCE (f)
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
+ 60bps
|
|
(a) 2017 figure restated for the impact of the free share
attribution on October 4, 2017.
(b) Cash flow after
changes in working capital requirements and other items.
(c)
Net cash flows used in investing activities including transactions
with minority shareholders.
(d) Adjusted to spread
the dividend payment in H1 out over the full year.
(e) Return
on capital employed after tax: see definition and reconciliation in
appendix
(f) Excluding 2017 exceptional items and the
impact of the US tax reform that had no impact on cash flow.
Income Statement
REVENUE
|
Half-Year Revenue
(in millions of euros)
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
2018/2017 published change
|
|
2018/2017 comparable change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas & Services
|
|
9,978
|
|
9,769
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
+5.0%
|
Engineering & Construction
|
|
146
|
|
180
|
|
+23.6%
|
|
+29.8%
|
Global Markets & Technologies
|
|
169
|
|
213
|
|
+26.3%
|
|
+29.2%
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
|
10,293
|
|
10,162
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
+5.8%
|
Revenue by quarter
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas & Services
|
|
4,831
|
|
4,938
|
Engineering & Construction
|
|
85
|
|
95
|
Global Markets & Technologies
|
|
94
|
|
119
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
|
5,010
|
|
5,152
|
2018/2017 Group published change
|
|
-3.2%
|
|
+0.7%
|
2018/2017 Group comparable change
|
|
+6.0%
|
|
+5.6%
|
2018/2017 Gas & Services comparable change
|
|
+5.0%
|
|
+5.1%
Group
The half year benefited from strong growth in markets globally well
oriented. Group revenue totaled 10,162 million euros
in the 1st half of 2018, up +5.8% on a comparable
basis, and close to the high end of the NEOS target range. This was
supported by high Gas & Services sales, an improvement in Engineering &
Construction and the strong growth of Global Markets & Technologies. The
currency impact was strongly negative over the half year at -6.8%,
mainly due to the appreciation of the euro against the US dollar, but
eased slightly during the 2nd quarter. The energy impact was
slightly positive at +0.4%. The sale of the Airgas Refrigerants business
at the end of 2017 led to a significant scope impact of -0.7%. Published
Group revenue variation was therefore down -1.3% over the half year.
Gas & Services
Gas & Services revenue reached 9,769 million euros
during the 1st half, up +5.0% on a comparable basis.
This was driven by a strong contribution from all business lines and a
sustained increase in base business. Industrial Merchant growth was
robust (+4.3%), in particular in Asia and the Americas. Large Industries
(+5.2%) benefited from a major start-up in South Africa at the end of
the 4th quarter of 2017, but growth was penalized by customer
maintenance turnarounds in Europe and the Americas in the 2nd
quarter of 2018. Growth in Healthcare was dynamic (+5.9%) despite a
limited contribution from bolt-on acquisitions. Demand remained very
dynamic in Electronics, with revenue up +6.7%, driven in particular by
high Equipment & Installation sales. Published sales were down -2.1% due
to unfavorable currency and scope impacts (at -6.8% and -0.7%
respectively), which were only partially offset by a positive energy
impact of +0.4%.
|
Revenue by geography and business line
(in millions of euros)
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
2018/2017 published change
|
|
2018/2017 comparable change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
4,251
|
|
3,874
|
|
-8.9%
|
|
+4.6%
|
Europe
|
|
3,371
|
|
3,464
|
|
+2.8%
|
|
+2.3%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
2,032
|
|
2,107
|
|
+3.7%
|
|
+8.8%
|
Middle East & Africa
|
|
324
|
|
324
|
|
+0.0%
|
|
+16.6%
|
GAS & SERVICES REVENUE
|
|
9,978
|
|
9,769
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
+5.0%
|
Large Industries
|
|
2,694
|
|
2,718
|
|
+0.9%
|
|
+5.2%
|
Industrial Merchant
|
|
4,757
|
|
4,501
|
|
-5.4%
|
|
+4.3%
|
Healthcare
|
|
1,690
|
|
1,714
|
|
+1.4%
|
|
+5.9%
|
Electronics
|
|
837
|
|
836
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
+6.7%
Americas
Gas & Services revenue in the Americas zone stood at 3,874 million
euros over the half year, up +4.6%. This reflects a high
level of activity in Industrial Merchant (+4.5%), in particular in the
United States. Large Industries posted solid growth (+3.1%) despite
customer maintenance turnarounds during the 2nd quarter.
Healthcare sales were up markedly (+8.9%) across the zone.
-
Large Industries posted revenue growth of +3.1%. It
benefited from strong air gases sales growth, driven by the start-up
and ramp-up of units in Latin America and by high prices in North
America following the storms at the beginning of the year. Growth was
penalized in the 2nd quarter by several customer
maintenance turnarounds which impacted cogeneration and hydrogen sales
in the United States.
-
Industrial Merchant sales were up +4.5%. Growth was
strong in the United States and increased in the 2nd
quarter driven by very solid cylinder gas and hardgoods sales which
benefited from higher demand in all end markets, in particular
manufacturing, metal fabrication and construction. In Canada, cylinder
gas and hardgoods sales were up and offset weaker liquid nitrogen
volumes, in particular in the oil extraction sector. Growth in South
America remained dynamic, despite the impact of strikes in Brazil
during part of the 2nd quarter. The price impact in the
zone was +2.2%.
-
Healthcare revenue was up +8.9%, with limited
contribution from bolt-on acquisitions. Growth was strong in Medical
Gases in the United States and in Home Healthcare in Canada, more
specifically in sleep apnea. Activity maintained its strong momentum
in Latin America.
-
Electronics revenue was up +1.9%, with a decrease in the
1st quarter but a +5.0% increase in the 2nd
quarter, due notably to high Equipment & Installation sales.
Europe
Revenue in the Europe zone totaled 3,464 million euros in
the 1st half, up +2.3%. Growth stabilized at a solid
level in Industrial Merchant (+2.6%). Large Industries posted higher
sales over the half year (+2.2%) despite several customer maintenance
turnarounds during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare continued its
steady growth (+4.5%) marked by stronger growth in the 2nd
quarter and despite a limited contribution from bolt-on acquisitions.
-
Large Industries revenue was up +2.2% in the 1st
half of 2018, following a year in decline in 2017. Growth in the 1st
quarter was driven by a marked increase in hydrogen volumes due to
good activity levels at refineries in the Benelux and Germany.
However, it was impacted during the 2nd quarter by a high
number of customer maintenance turnarounds in hydrogen. Half-year
growth was dynamic in Eastern Europe and Turkey.
-
Industrial Merchant sales were up +2.6% over the half
year, slightly impacted in the 2nd quarter by a shortage of
CO2 due to stoppages at several sources, in particular in
France and the Benelux. Liquid gas sales were up markedly in Germany
during the 2nd quarter and Italy confirmed a high level of
cylinder gas and liquid gas activity. Growth continued at a fast pace
in Eastern Europe, in particular in Poland, Russia, and in Turkey. In
the Europe zone, sales of liquid gas increased twice as fast as those
of cylinder gas in the 1st half. The manufacturing and
small craftsmen sectors were the most dynamic. The price impact
continued to strengthen and reached +1.0%.
-
Healthcare pursued its steady development posting sales growth
of +4.5%; the growth was stronger in the 2nd quarter
compared to the 1st (+5.5% vs. +3.4%) and marked by a
limited contribution from bolt-on acquisitions. Home Healthcare
momentum was positive and the number of diabetic patients and patients
treated for sleep apnea continued to increase, in particular in
Northern Europe. Sales in Specialty Ingredients grew significantly, in
particular in cosmetics and adjuvants for vaccines.
Asia-Pacific
Revenue in the Asia-Pacific zone totaled 2,107 million euros
in the 1st half. This represented an increase of +8.8%,
driven notably by strong momentum in China (>+10%). All business lines
posted strong growth in the zone and accelerated in the 2nd
quarter (+10.8%). In Large Industries, higher sales (+6.4%) were due to
the ramp-up of units started up in the 3rd quarter of 2017
coupled with strong demand. Industrial Merchant was up markedly in the
zone (+6.8%), with very strong growth in China. Double-digit Electronics
sales growth (+14.1%) benefited from thriving demand for new molecules
and exceptionally high sales of Equipment & Installation.
-
Large Industries sales were up +6.4% over the half year,
driven by the ramp-up of units started up in the 3rd
quarter of 2017 in China. These additional sales largely offset the
loss of revenue from three isolated units in Northern China which were
sold at the end of 2017. Customer demand was very high, in particular
in China in chemicals and steel, and in South Korea and Singapore in
refining.
-
Industrial Merchant sales were up +6.8%, with
performances varying greatly by country. In China, growth continued to
exceed +15%, driven in particular by a strong increase in cylinder gas
and liquid argon volumes as well as by higher prices. Revenue in Japan
was down due to high equipment sales in 2017, in particular during the
1st quarter. Business in Australia continued to improve.
Price impacts stood at +1.9% for the zone and remained high in
China.
-
Electronics revenue was up by a high +14.1%. It
benefited from the dynamic demand for new molecules, in particular in
Taiwan and South Korea, ramp-ups in Carrier Gases, as well as
exceptionally high Equipment & Installation sales, which were up by
more than +50%.
Middle East and Africa
Revenue in the Middle East and Africa zone amounted to 324 million
euros, up +16.6%. Large Industries sales benefited from the
start-up at the end of 2017 of the largest air separation unit in the
world in South Africa. Business momentum remained favorable in Egypt,
with the start-up of an air separation unit during the 1st
quarter and growing volumes in Industrial Merchant. Healthcare continued
to develop steadily, in particular in South Africa and Saudi Arabia,
where a recent bolt-on acquisition led to the launch of the
Home Healthcare activity.
Engineering & Construction
Engineering & Construction revenue totaled 180 million euros,
up +29.8% compared to the 1st half of 2017, benefiting
from the gradual improvement in order intake seen in 2017.
Order intake reached 445 million euros, an increase compared with
329 million euros in the 1st half of 2017. Air
separation units accounted for around 60% of orders. These included
Group projects and third-party customer orders, in particular in Asia
and Eastern Europe.
Global Markets & Technologies
Global Markets & Technologies sales were up +29.2% at 213 million
euros. These were particularly dynamic in the biogas sector, which
benefited from the start-up of a major landfill biogas purification unit
in the United States and three small farm waste biogas purification
units in France and in the United Kingdom.
Order intake was up compared with the 1st half of 2017 and
reached 227 million euros.
Focus
-
Air Liquide and 10 large Japanese companies, representing several
industries and finance, announced the creation in March of the “Japan
H2 Mobility” consortium for the purpose of accelerating the
deployment in Japan of hydrogen stations and fuel cell electric
vehicles. The 11 founding companies will contribute to the development
of a large-scale hydrogen infrastructure in order to build a network
of 320 stations by 2025, and 900 by 2030. Today, there are about 100
stations already in operation in Japan. For its part, Air Liquide
will install and operate some 20 stations by 2021.
-
In March, Air Liquide inaugurated a new hydrogen station near
Versailles in France. This station will fuel two hydrogen-powered
buses, scheduled for rollout in 2019, and supplement the Paris
hydrogen taxi fleet “Hype” which is developing rapidly with 75
hydrogen-powered vehicles and plans to deploy a total of 200 by the
end of 2018. This is the third station that has been installed by
Air Liquide in the Greater Paris Area.
-
Air Liquide has commissioned three new biomethane production units,
in the United States, in France, and in the United Kingdom in the 1st
quarter 2018, doubling its biomethane production capacity, which now
stands at 60 MW, the equivalent of 500 GWh for a full year of
production. Over the course of the last four years, the Group has
decided around 100 million euros in investments in biomethane
production. The Group operates 10 production units around the world,
designed to purify biogas in order to transform it into biomethane and
inject it into the natural gas network.
OPERATING INCOME RECURRING
Operating income recurring before depreciation and amortization
totaled 2,496 million euros, down -2.4% as published
compared to the 1st half of 2017 due to a highly negative
currency impact over the half year.
Purchases were up +1.1%, in particular those of materials and
equipment, more specifically for the Equipment & Installation business
in Electronics and for Engineering & Construction with projects moving
forward. Moreover, attention paid to costs helped decrease personnel
costs and other expenses and income at a faster pace than
sales (-2.7% and -3.1% respectively, compared with as published sales
down -1.3%).
Depreciation and amortization reached 879 million euros,
down -2.4% due to the currency impact. Excluding the currency impact,
depreciation and amortization growth nevertheless remained lower than
revenue growth despite the impact of start-ups and ramp-ups.
Efficiencies amounted to 174 million euros during the
first six months of the year, ahead of the annual target of over 300
million euros from the NEOS program. They include a contribution of 14
million euros from Airgas for the first time. Excluding Airgas, they
represent savings on cost base of 2.9%. Almost 50% of these efficiencies
related to industrial projects targeting in particular a decrease in
logistic costs and the optimization of the operation of production
units, for example with a step up in the roll-out of remote operation
centers (Smart Innovative Operations, SIO). Almost one third of
efficiencies related to purchasing gains, principally for the purchase
of molecules in Electronics, equipment in Home Healthcare, and energy in
Large Industries. The remaining efficiencies mainly related to
administrative efficiencies and realignment plans in several countries
and business lines, notably Engineering & Construction.
Focus
-
One year after the launch of the first remote operation center
in France, Air Liquide inaugurated in January in Malaysia its
Smart Innovative Operations (SIO) Center for the Southeast Asia
Pacific region. The SIO Center enables the remote management of
production for 18 Air Liquide Large Industries production units
spanning eight countries across the region, as well as optimizing
energy consumption and improving reliability at these sites. Air
Liquide invested 20 million euros in this project.
Airgas synergies represented a cumulated 260 million US
dollars since the acquisition of Airgas in May 2016 and 45 million
US dollars over the first six months of 2018. The share of growth
synergies continued to rise and now represents more than 40% of the
half year’s synergies. These come from the roll-out of cross-selling
offers in the United States, such as small onsite generators using Air
Liquide technology offered to Airgas customers and cylinder gases and
hardgoods now available to Air Liquide customers. They also come from
accompanying Airgas customers in their expansion in Canada and Mexico.
At the end of the 1st half, cumulated cost synergies
stood at around 215 million US dollars. In total, cumulated synergies at
end-2018 will exceed 280 million US dollars and the 300 million
US dollar target will be reached in H1 2019, i.e., 12 months earlier
than initially forecasted.
The Group’s operating income recurring (OIR) reached 1,617 million
euros in the 1st half of 2018, down -2.3% as published,
but up +4.8% excluding the currency impact and +6.2% on a comparable
basis over the 1st half of 2017. The operating margin (OIR
to revenue) stood at 15.9% and 16.0% excluding the energy impact,
which corresponds to a slight decrease of -10 basis points compared with
the 1st half of 2017. This was mainly due to the negative
operating income recurring generated by Engineering & Construction still
under loaded. Moreover, the disposal of the Airgas Refrigerants business
had a dilutive impact on the margin; excluding the disposal, the
operating margin would have been stable.
Gas & Services
Gas & Services operating income recurring totaled 1,741 million
euros, down -1.1% as published compared with the 1st half
of 2017 due to a negative currency impact. The operating margin as
published was 17.8%. Excluding the energy impact, it stood
at 17.9%, representing a +30 basis point increase compared with
the 1st half of 2017.
In a context of limited global inflation, selling prices were up +1.2%
over the half year, due in particular to Industrial Merchant (+1.9%).
Prices were down slightly in Electronics and almost flat in Healthcare.
Gas & Services efficiencies totaled 155 million euros
in the 1st half of 2018.
|
Gas & Services Operating margin (a)
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
15.8%
|
|
16.4%
|
Europe
|
|
18.9%
|
|
18.8%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
19.7%
|
|
19.3%
|
Middle-East & Africa
|
|
16.4%
|
|
14.3%
|
TOTAL
|
|
17.6%
|
|
17.8%
(a) Operating income recurring/revenue, as published figures.
Operating income recurring for the Americas zone stood at 636 million
euros in the 1st half of 2018, down -5.2% as
published due to the appreciation of the euro against the US dollar.
Excluding the energy impact, the operating margin stood at 16.4%,
representing a +60 basis point increase compared with the 1st
half of 2017. This was driven by the high level of activity in
Industrial Merchant and the Airgas synergies. In Large Industries, the
positive impact on the margin of high prices in the United States
following the storms at the beginning of the year was partially offset
by customer maintenance turnarounds in the 2nd quarter.
Finally, the high level of Equipment & Installation sales in Electronics
had a dilutive effect on the margin.
Operating income recurring in the Europe zone reached 651 million
euros, an increase of +2.3%. Excluding the energy impact, the
operating margin was 19.1%, up +20 basis points. Despite a large
number of customer maintenance turnarounds in hydrogen and an
unfavorable mix in Industrial Merchant, the operating margin improved
thanks to stronger price effects in Industrial Merchant and efficiencies
generated across all business lines in the zone.
Operating income recurring in the Asia-Pacific zone stood at 407
million euros, an increase of +1.6%. Excluding the energy
impact, the operating margin was 19.5%, down -20 basis points. In
Electronics, the exceptionally high level of Equipment & Installation
sales and, in Large Industries, temporary shutdowns of units in Japan
and the ramp-up of units in China, had a dilutive impact on the margin.
The Industrial Merchant operating margin improved thanks to efficiencies
and price impacts.
Operating income recurring for the Middle East and Africa zone
amounted to 46 million euros, a decrease of -12.5%
compared with the 1st half of 2017. Excluding the energy
impact, the operating margin was 13.4%, down -300 basis points.
After a transitional period in relatively exceptional operating
conditions, the hydrogen production units in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, have
now reached their nominal operating mode marked by a structural
adjustment of the operating margin.
Engineering & Construction
Operating income recurring for Engineering & Construction stood at -15 million
euros, penalized by a still insufficient activity level.
Nonetheless, increased order intake throughout 2017 should allow a
gradual return to the Group’s mid-term target of maintaining a margin
between 5% and 10%.
Global Markets & Technologies
Operating income recurring for Global Markets & Technology amounted to 18 million
euros. The operating margin, at 8.6%, was down compared with the 1st
half of 2017 (10.6%) due notably to the dilutive impact on the margin of
biogas production unit start-ups. Moreover, part of Global Markets &
Technologies activities is currently being launched and the level of
margin, which depends on the nature of projects carried out during the
period, can vary significantly.
Research & Development and Corporate costs
Research & Development expenses and Corporate costs totaled 127 million
euros, up +8.6% compared with the 1st half of 2017 due to
the development of research and the Group’s growing digital
transformation.
NET PROFIT
Other operating income and expenses showed a net balance of
-30 million euros. This was mainly related to costs for
realignment plans in various countries and business lines, in particular
in Engineering & Construction, and Airgas integration costs.
The financial result of -145 million euros was down compared
with the 1st half 2017 (-259 million euros). Net finance
costs, at -122 million euros, were down -45.2%, mainly due to a
non-recurring gain of around 55 million euros generated by the unwinding
of hedging instruments relating to the debt reorganization in the United
States. Excluding this impact, the average cost of net indebtedness,
at 3.0%, was slightly down by -10 basis points compared with
end-June 2017 (3.1%).
Income tax expense stood at 360 million euros, a decrease of
-29 million euros compared with the 1st half of 2017,
i.e., an effective tax rate of 24.9%, which represents a 300
basis point improvement. This decrease was mainly due to the US tax
reform which was enacted at the end of 2017. Over 2018, the US
tax reform should decrease the Group’s income tax expense by between
50 and 70 million US dollars corresponding to a reduction of the
Group’s effective tax rate by around 200 recurrent basis points.
The share of profit of associates was 3 million euros
compared with 1 million euros in the 1st half of 2017. Minority
interests in net profit totaled 46 million euros, a decrease of -6.4%
due mainly to a negative currency impact.
For the record, net profit from discontinued operations for the 1st
half of 2017 (-30 million euros) reflected the impact of the disposal of
Air Liquide Welding.
Net profit (Group share) amounted to 1,040 million euros
in the 1st half of 2018, an increase of +12.1% and of
more than +20% excluding the currency impact.
Published net earnings per share, at 2.44 euros, were up +12.1%
compared with the 1st half of 2017, in line with the increase
in net profit (Group share). The average number of outstanding shares
used for the calculation of net earnings per share as of June 30, 2018
was 426,482,436.
Change in the number of shares
|
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of outstanding shares (a)
|
|
426,503,349
|
|
426,482,436
(a) Restated in 2017 for the impact of the free share
attribution on October 4, 2017.
Change in Net Indebtedness
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
totaled 2,000 million euros. This amount corresponded to a
high level of 19.7% of sales.
Net cash after changes in working capital requirement (and other
items) was 1,770 million euros, an increase of +11.1%
compared with the 1st half of 2017, largely exceeding the
change in sales (published change of -1.3%).
The increase in working capital requirement (WCR) was limited to 196 million
euros, compared with 317 million euros in the 1st
half of 2017. The WCR to sales ratio, excluding taxes, decreased to 8.3%
compared with 9.0% at June 30, 2017. The Gas & Services WCR to sales
ratio was down as well, from 9.1% on June 30, 2017 to 8.0%
at the end of the 1st half 2018. This improvement came
primarily from the Americas zone where inventory and trade receivables
decreased, mainly through a reduction in payment delays of certain
customers and factoring measures.
Gross industrial capital expenditure reached 1,096 million
euros, down -1.0% due to the currency impact. Financial
investments totaled 75 million euros, slightly lower than the 86 million
euros made in the 1st half of 2017. Gross capital expenditure
in the 1st half of 2018 amounted to 1,171 million euros. Net
cash flow used in investing activities including transactions
with minority shareholders totaled 1,133 million euros and represented 11.1%
of sales, in line with the NEOS strategic plan.
Net indebtedness at June 30, 2018 reached 14,217 million euros,
a significant decrease of -1,393 million euros compared with June 30,
2017. The robustness of cash flow allowed the financing of capital
expenditures and increased dividends linked with the free share
attribution of October 2017. The debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted
for the seasonal effect of the dividend payment, stood at 78.6%,
down slightly compared with end-December 2017 (80.0%).
Focus
-
In March, Air Liquide successfully completed a first bond issuance
on the Chinese mainland market (“Panda”) for an aggregate nominal
amount of 2.2 billion Renminbi (approximatively 280 million euros),
becoming one of the first European companies to issue on this market.
This transaction bears coupons of 5.95% and 6.40% for a
3-year and a 5-year maturity respectively. The 5-year issuance,
the longest maturity ever achieved by a European company on the Panda
market, reflects the long-term dimension of the Group’s activities.
The proceeds of this issue will be used to finance new investments in
China and to refinance debt related to previous investments in China.
The return on capital employed after tax (ROCE) stood at 8.0%
in the 1st half of 2018, up +30 basis points compared
with the recurring level of end-2017 (7.7%). The improvement
excluding the currency impact was +60 basis points.
INVESTMENT CYCLE
The upturn in activity witnessed in investment projects in recent months
continued and was reflected at the end of June 2018 by another increase
in the main indicators described below, in particular the 12-month
portfolio of opportunities, investment decisions and the investment
backlog.
PORTFOLIO OF OPPORTUNITIES
The 12-month portfolio of opportunities totaled 2.5 billion
euros at the end of June 2018, up + 200 million euros compared with
March 2018, with new projects in the portfolio being higher than those
signed by the Group, awarded to the competition or delayed. This second
consecutive increase brought the portfolio of opportunities back to a
level that has not been reached since the end of 2015.
The share of developing economies in the 12-month portfolio of
opportunities was around 40%, down compared with March 31, 2018 due
mainly to strong activities in the Americas zone, which remains the
leading region within the portfolio.
Almost half of the portfolio of opportunities corresponded to projects
with investments below 50 million euros and only a few projects were
greater than 100 million euros. The portfolio of opportunities included
a few takeovers that have a faster contribution to growth.
INVESTMENT DECISIONS AND INVESTMENT BACKLOG
Industrial and financial investment decisions reached 1.4 billion
euros in the 1st half of 2018, up more than + 30%
compared with the 1st half of 2017.
Industrial decisions accounted for more than 90% of this amount
and included in particular five major contracts in Large Industries, in
Benelux, Eastern Europe and on the Gulf Coast of the United States, as
well as three ultra-pure nitrogen supply contracts for Electronics in
Asia.
Focus
-
Air Liquide announced in April having signed a new long-term
contract with Covestro, a world-leading supplier of high-tech
polymer materials, for the supply of hydrogen to their new
production site in the port area of Antwerp. Air Liquide will invest 80
million euros in the construction of a hydrogen production unit
fitted with a new proprietary technology that improves energy
efficiency and the overall environmental footprint of the production
process. By capturing carbon and upgrading the recovered CO2,
this model is part of a circular economy system. The hydrogen
produced will also enable Air Liquide to supply customers in this
industrial basin in Europe.
-
Air Liquide and Evraz, a world major steel producer, have signed a long-term
contract for the supply of oxygen, nitrogen and argon in
Novokuznetsk, Russian Federation. Air Liquide will invest around
130 million euros for the construction of two state-of-the-art Air
Separation Units of 1,500 ton per day of oxygen each. These
plants will improve energy efficiency and the overall environmental
footprint of the production process.
-
In April, Air Liquide announced having signed a new long-term
contract in the United States with LyondellBasell to supply
oxygen to their new petrochemical plant in Texas, expected to be
completed in 2021. This new propylene oxide/tertiary butyl alcohol
plant (PO/TBA) is expected to be the largest in the world upon
construction. The oxygen will be sourced from Air Liquide’s pipeline
system which spans more than 2,000 miles along the coasts of Texas and
Louisiana, part of the largest pipeline system in the world.
Financial investment decisions reached some 100 million euros in
the 1st half.
Focus
-
With the acquisition of the respiratory division of Thimar
Al Jazirah Company (TAC) in Saudi Arabia, in early January,
Air Liquide enters the Home Healthcare market in Saudi Arabia, where
the Group already supplies medical gases to hospitals. This division
is specialized in the distribution of respiratory equipment and
related services. TAC is the main player in this field, serving over 1,400
patients at home throughout the country. In 2016, the Home
Healthcare division of TAC generated a revenue of over 5.5
million euros.
-
Air Liquide extends its service offering of Home Healthcare activity
via the acquisition at the beginning of April of the start-up EOVE,
a French company specialized in the design and manufacture of
ventilators for home-based patients suffering from chronic
respiratory failure. EOVE developed an innovative solution: a
connected portable ventilator that takes into account the mobility
needs of patients and facilitates the practice of doctors.
-
Airgas announced, in May, the acquisition of the assets and
operations of Weiler Welding Company, a full-service industrial
gas, beverage and gas welding supply business, based in Moraine, Ohio. This
transaction marks the 500th acquisition in
Airgas’ 36-year company history.
-
In June 2018, Air Liquide announced the acquirement of a minority
stake of around 10 million euros in the Chinese startup STNE
(Shanghai Sinotran New Energy Automobile Operation CO., LTD) to accelerate
the rollout of hydrogen-powered electric truck fleets in China.
This agreement fits in the Chinese government’s 13th
five-year-plan, which aims notably to support the development and sale
of hydrogen-powered electric vehicles serving clean mobility.
The total investment backlog amounted to 2.3 billion euros,
an increase of almost + 100 million euros compared with the end of March
2018. The investment backlog should represent a future contribution to
annual sales of approximately 0.9 billion euros per year after a full
ramp-up of the units.
START-UPS
Seven new units started up during the 1st half of
2018. These include three Large Industries sites in Colombia, Egypt and
the United States, two Global Markets & Technologies units (one of which
is a landfill biogas purification unit in the United States), one
ultra-pure nitrogen unit in Asia and one CO2 purification
unit in Canada. The start-up of the OCI unit in the United States at the
end of the 2nd quarter will start contributing to sales in
the 3rd quarter 2018.
Over the half-year, the contribution to sales of unit start-ups
and ramp-ups totaled 136 million euros. This mainly included
the start-up of a major air separation unit in South Africa at the end
of December 2017 and the ramp-up of several units which started up in
China during the 3rd quarter of 2017. The contribution of
unit ramp-ups and start-ups to 2018 sales is still estimated at between
250 and 300 million euros and will depend on the commercial start-up
date of the contract with Fujian Shenyuan in China. The Air Liquide
units have started-up and are in testing period but discussions are
still ongoing with the customer on the date of the commercial start-up.
Focus
-
Air Liquide has recently started-up the world’s largest oxygen
production unit for Sasol, an international integrated
energy and chemicals company. Air Liquide invested around 200
million euros for the construction of this unit, with a total
production capacity of 5,000 tonnes of oxygen per day in
Secunda (around 140 km East of Johannesburg). Owned and operated by
Air Liquide, it is the first time that Sasol has chosen to outsource
its oxygen needs to a specialist of industrial gas production at this
site.
-
The start-up of this major unit in South Africa is also a new source
of rare gases. Since the beginning of 2018, several new multi-year
contracts worth a total of more than 50 million euros supplying xenon
and krypton have been signed by Air Liquide and the semiconductor
and the satellite industries in three geographies: Europe, U.S. and
Asia. The semiconductor industry uses xenon or krypton in its
new processes to produce high-end flash memories at a lower cost. The all-electric
propulsion satellites also use xenon, enabling significant
launching costs reduction.
RISK FACTORS
There was no change in risk factors during the first half. Risk factors
are described in the 2017 Reference Document on pages 26 to 30.
2018 OUTLOOK
The positive dynamic observed during the 1st quarter of 2018
was further confirmed in the 2nd quarter, in the context of a
customer centric strategy and a globally more supportive economic
environment. This is reflected in sustained growth in Group revenue,
which came to 10.2 billion euros for the 1st half of this
year, driven by higher sales in Gas & Services, as well as in
Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies.
All Gas & Services activities grew significantly, in particular
Industrial Merchant, Electronics, and Healthcare. Geographically,
activities progressed in every region in the world, and more
particularly in Asia, the Americas, and in the Middle East & Africa.
Along with global sales growth, Group performance benefited from an
increased operating margin in Gas & Services, excluding energy impact.
The Group is performing well in terms of operational efficiency gains
and will reach Airgas synergies one year ahead of plan. The Group’s net
profit, which exceeded 1 billion euros, rose by more than +12.1%.
Cash flows from operations increased significantly, up +11.1%. The
Group’s balance sheet is solid.
Investment opportunities 12 months out are at their highest level in the
last three years. The dynamic accelerated over the course of the 1st half
of this year. Decisions are up +30%, to 1.4 billion euros. Investment
backlog stood at 2.3 billion euros as of June 30, 2018, and will
contribute to future growth.
The Group is in line with the objectives set forth in the NEOS 2016-2020
strategic plan. Accordingly, assuming a comparable environment, Air
Liquide is confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth in
2018, calculated at constant exchange rate and excluding 2017
exceptionals1.
12017 exceptionals: exceptional non-cash items having a
net positive impact on 2017 net profit.
APPENDIX
Currency, energy and significant scope impacts
(Semester)
Applied method
In addition to the comparison of published figures, financial
information is given excluding currency, natural gas and electricity
price fluctuation and significant scope impacts.
-
Since industrial and medical gases are rarely exported, the impact of
currency fluctuations on activity levels and results is limited to
euro translation impacts with respect to the financial statements of
subsidiaries located outside the euro zone. The currency
effect is calculated based on the aggregates for the period
converted at the exchange rate for the previous period.
-
In addition, the Group passes on variations in the cost of energy
(electricity and natural gas) to its customers via indexed invoicing
integrated into their medium and long-term contracts. This indexing
can lead to significant variations in sales (mainly in the Large
Industries Business Line) from one period to another depending on
fluctuations in prices on the energy market.
An energy impact is calculated based on the sales of each of the
main subsidiaries in Large Industries. Their consolidation allows the
determination of the energy impact for the Group as a whole. The foreign
exchange rate used is the average annual exchange rate for the year N-1.
Thus, at the subsidiary level, the following formula provides the energy
impact, calculated for natural gas and electricity respectively:
Energy impact = Share of sales index to energy year (N-1) x (Average
energy price over the year (N) - Average energy price over the year
(N-1))
This indexation effect of electricity and natural gas does not impact
the operating income recurring.
-
The significant scope effect corresponds to the impact on sales
of all acquisitions or disposals of a significant size for the Group.
These changes in scope of consolidation are determined:
-
for acquisitions during the period, by deducting from the
aggregates for the period the contribution of the acquisition,
-
for acquisitions during the previous period, by deducting from the
aggregates for the period the contribution of the acquisition
between January 1 of the current period and the anniversary date
of the acquisition,
-
for disposals during the period, by deducting from the aggregates
for the previous period the contribution of the disposed entity as
of the anniversary date of the disposal,
-
for disposals during the previous period, by deducting from the
aggregates for the previous period the contribution of the
disposed entity.
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
H1 2018/2017 Published Growth
|
|
Currency impact
|
|
Natural gas impact
|
|
Electricity impact
|
|
Significant scope impact
|
|
H1 2018/2017 Comparable Growth
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
10,162
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
(685)
|
|
16
|
|
19
|
|
(71)
|
|
+5.8%
|
Impacts in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.8%
|
|
+0.2%
|
|
+0.2%
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
Gas & Services
|
|
9,769
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
(671)
|
|
16
|
|
19
|
|
(71)
|
|
+5.0%
|
Impacts in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.8%
|
|
+0.2%
|
|
+0.2%
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
Operating Income Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
1,617
|
|
- 2.3 %
|
|
(118)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(22)
|
|
+ 6.2 %
|
Impacts in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
|
Gas & Services
|
|
1,741
|
|
- 1.1 %
|
|
(117)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(22)
|
|
+ 6.8 %
|
Impacts in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.2%
|
|
The operational margin excluding energy impact corresponds to the
operating income recurring on sales excluding energy. For the 1st
semester and at Group level it stands at 16.0% = 1,617 / (10,162 – 16
–19).
The sale of the Airgas refrigerants business, effective in
October 2017 generated a significant scope impact on 2018 revenue, the
details of which is broken down per quarter below
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Airgas refrigerants
|
|
(35)
|
|
(36)
|
|
(26)
|
|
(1)
|
Impacts in %
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
-0.0%
Currency, energy and significant scope impacts
(Quarter)
Consolidated 2018 2nd quarter revenue includes the following
impact:
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2018/2017 Published Growth
|
|
Currency impact
|
|
Natural gas impact
|
|
Electricity impact
|
|
Significant scope impact
|
|
Q2 2018/2017 Comparable Growth
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
5,152
|
|
+0.7%
|
|
(263)
|
|
30
|
|
21
|
|
(36)
|
|
+5.6%
|
Impacts in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.2%
|
|
+0.6%
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
Gas & Services
|
|
4,938
|
|
+0.1%
|
|
(258)
|
|
30
|
|
21
|
|
(36)
|
|
+5.1%
|
Impacts in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
+0.6%
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
2nd quarter
2018 revenue
BY GEOGRAPHY
|
Revenue
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Published change
|
|
Comparable change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
2,109
|
|
1,973
|
|
-6.5%
|
|
+4.6%
|
Europe
|
|
1,661
|
|
1,711
|
|
+3.0%
|
|
+1.2%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
1,008
|
|
1,091
|
|
+8.3%
|
|
+10.8%
|
Middle-East & Africa
|
|
154
|
|
163
|
|
+5.9%
|
|
+16.3%
|
Gas & Services Revenue
|
|
4,932
|
|
4,938
|
|
+0.1%
|
|
+5.1%
|
Engineering & Construction
|
|
93
|
|
95
|
|
+1.4%
|
|
+4.3%
|
Global Markets & Technologies
|
|
92
|
|
119
|
|
+30.5%
|
|
+33.2%
|
GROUP REVENUE
|
|
5,117
|
|
5,152
|
|
+0.7%
|
|
+5.6%
BY WORLD BUSINESS LINE
|
Revenue
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Published change
|
|
Comparable change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large industries
|
|
1,302
|
|
1,353
|
|
+4.0%
|
|
+4.3%
|
Industrial Merchant
|
|
2,373
|
|
2,293
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
+4.5%
|
Healthcare
|
|
840
|
|
864
|
|
+2.9%
|
|
+6.9%
|
Electronics
|
|
417
|
|
428
|
|
+2.7%
|
|
+7.6%
|
GAS & SERVICES REVENUE
|
|
4,932
|
|
4,938
|
|
+0.1%
|
|
+5.1%
Geographic and segment information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
(in millions of euros and %)
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Operating income recurring
|
|
OIR margin
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Operating income recurring
|
|
OIR margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
4,250.7
|
|
670.3
|
|
15.8%
|
|
3,873.6
|
|
635.7
|
|
16.4%
|
Europe
|
|
3,371.2
|
|
636.5
|
|
18.9%
|
|
3,464.4
|
|
651.4
|
|
18.8%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
2,032.6
|
|
400.9
|
|
19.7%
|
|
2,107.5
|
|
407.2
|
|
19.3%
|
Middle-East and Africa
|
|
323.8
|
|
53.1
|
|
16.4%
|
|
323.7
|
|
46.4
|
|
14.3%
|
Gas and Services
|
|
9,978.3
|
|
1,760.8
|
|
17.6%
|
|
9,769.2
|
|
1,740.7
|
|
17.8%
|
Engineering and Construction
|
|
145.8
|
|
(5.6)
|
|
-3.9%
|
|
180.1
|
|
(14.7)
|
|
-8.2%
|
Global Markets & Technologies
|
|
168.6
|
|
17.9
|
|
10.6%
|
|
213.1
|
|
18.4
|
|
8.6%
|
Reconciliation
|
|
-
|
|
(117.0)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(127.1)
|
|
-
|
TOTAL GROUP
|
|
10,292.7
|
|
1,656.1
|
|
16.1%
|
|
10,162.4
|
|
1,617.3
|
|
15.9%
The OIR margin stood at 15.9% and 16.0% excluding the energy
impact, which corresponds to a slight decrease of -10 basis points
compared with the 1st half of 2017. This was mainly due to
the negative operating income recurring generated by Engineering &
Construction. Moreover, the disposal of the Airgas Refrigerants business
had a dilutive impact on the margin; excluding the disposal, the OIR
margin would have been stable.
Consolidated income statement
Considering the disposals of Aqua Lung and Air Liquide Welding completed
at the end of December 2016 and at the end of July 2017 respectively,
“Other activities” have been reallocated to “Net Profit from
Discontinued Operations” in the 2017 Income Statement, in accordance
with IFRS 5.
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
10,292.7
|
|
10,162.4
|
Other income
|
|
58.6
|
|
74.3
|
Purchases
|
|
(3,907.9)
|
|
(3,949.0)
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
(2,098.4)
|
|
(2,041.7)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(1,788.5)
|
|
(1,750.1)
|
Operating income recurring before depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,556.5
|
|
2,495.9
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
(900.4)
|
|
(878.6)
|
Operating income recurring
|
|
1,656.1
|
|
1,617.3
|
Other non-recurring operating income
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
2.1
|
Other non-recurring operating expenses
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
(32.5)
|
Operating income
|
|
1,654.4
|
|
1,586.9
|
Net finance costs
|
|
(222.9)
|
|
(122.2)
|
Other financial income
|
|
11.3
|
|
10.5
|
Other financial expenses
|
|
(47.7)
|
|
(32.9)
|
Income taxes
|
|
(388.8)
|
|
(359.6)
|
Share of profit of associates
|
|
0.6
|
|
3.1
|
NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
1,006.9
|
|
1,085.8
|
NET PROFIT FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
(30.4)
|
|
-
|
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
976.5
|
|
1,085.8
|
- Minority interests
|
|
48.7
|
|
45.6
|
- Net profit (Group share)
|
|
927.8
|
|
1,040.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
|
|
2.18
|
|
2.44
|
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
|
|
2.17
|
|
2.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations (in euros)
|
|
2.25
|
|
2.44
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in euros)
|
|
2.24
|
|
2.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations (in euros)
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
-
|
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (in euros)
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
-
Consolidated balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS (in millions of euros)
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
12,840.4
|
|
13,138.9
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
1,611.1
|
|
1,589.3
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
18,525.9
|
|
18,801.9
|
Non-current assets
|
|
32,977.4
|
|
33,530.1
|
Non-current financial assets
|
|
541.6
|
|
560.7
|
Investments in associates
|
|
128.2
|
|
138.9
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
258.4
|
|
298.1
|
Fair value of non-current derivatives (assets)
|
|
130.5
|
|
91.9
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
1,058.7
|
|
1,089.6
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
34,036.1
|
|
34,619.7
|
Inventories and work-in-progress
|
|
1,333.7
|
|
1,466.3
|
Trade receivables
|
|
2,900.0
|
|
3,066.9
|
Other current assets
|
|
863.5
|
|
790.9
|
Current tax assets
|
|
199.5
|
|
80.0
|
Fair value of current derivatives (assets)
|
|
38.4
|
|
56.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,656.1
|
|
1,189.2
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
6,991.2
|
|
6,649.8
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
41,027.3
|
|
41,269.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in millions of euros)
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
2,356.2
|
|
2,355.5
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,821.3
|
|
2,792.7
|
Retained earnings
|
|
9,077.3
|
|
10,320.6
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(136.5)
|
|
(136.4)
|
Net profit (Group share)
|
|
2,199.6
|
|
1,040.2
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
16,317.9
|
|
16,372.6
|
Minority interests
|
|
400.5
|
|
396.8
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
16,718.4
|
|
16,769.4
|
Provisions, pensions and other employee benefits
|
|
2,593.3
|
|
2,493.7
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
1,807.7
|
|
1,882.2
|
Non-current borrowings
|
|
12,522.4
|
|
12,520.7
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
238.5
|
|
242.0
|
Fair value of non-current derivatives (liabilities)
|
|
2.3
|
|
13.7
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
17,164.2
|
|
17,152.3
|
Provisions, pensions and other employee benefits
|
|
332.7
|
|
331.8
|
Trade payables
|
|
2,446.4
|
|
2,433.7
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
1,623.9
|
|
1,510.5
|
Current tax payables
|
|
194.2
|
|
145.0
|
Current borrowings
|
|
2,504.6
|
|
2,885.8
|
Fair value of current derivatives (liabilities)
|
|
42.9
|
|
41.0
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
7,144.7
|
|
7,347.8
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
41,027.3
|
|
41,269.5
Consolidated cash flow statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit (Group share)
|
|
927.8
|
|
1,040.2
|
Minority interests
|
|
48.7
|
|
45.6
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
• Depreciation and amortization
|
|
903.9
|
|
878.6
|
• Changes in deferred taxes(a)
|
|
71.3
|
|
20.1
|
• Changes in provisions
|
|
(79.3)
|
|
(53.5)
|
• Share of profit of associates
|
|
2.4
|
|
(3.1)
|
• Profit/loss on disposal of assets
|
|
19.9
|
|
(11.5)
|
• Net finance costs(b)
|
|
52.5
|
|
83.7
|
Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working
capital
|
|
1,947.2
|
|
2,000.1
|
Changes in working capital
|
|
(316.5)
|
|
(196.0)
|
Others
|
|
(37.2)
|
|
(34.4)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
1,593.5
|
|
1,769.7
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
|
(1,107.8)
|
|
(1,096.4)
|
Acquisition of consolidated companies and financial assets
|
|
(85.8)
|
|
(74.5)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible
assets
|
|
32.9
|
|
35.0
|
Proceeds from sale of financial assets
|
|
3.0
|
|
0.2
|
Dividends received from equity affiliates
|
|
-
|
|
3.0
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
(1,157.7)
|
|
(1,132.7)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
|
• L'Air Liquide S.A.
|
|
(1,061.7)
|
|
(1,158.5)
|
• Minority interests
|
|
(41.2)
|
|
(54.2)
|
Proceeds from issues of share capital
|
|
26.9
|
|
36.4
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(158.4)
|
|
(63.5)
|
Net financial interests paid
|
|
-
|
|
(78.7)
|
Increase (decrease) in borrowings (b)
|
|
138.5
|
|
220.3
|
Transactions with minority shareholders
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
(0.4)
|
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
|
(1,100.3)
|
|
(1,098.6)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes and change in scope of consolidation
|
|
(23.1)
|
|
30.0
|
Net increase (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(687.6)
|
|
(431.6)
|
NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|
|
1,430.5
|
|
1,515.7
|
NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|
|
742.9
|
|
1,084.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Changes in deferred taxes reported in the consolidated cash
flow statement do not include changes in deferred taxes relating to
disposals of assets.
|
(b) The net finance costs of the 1st
half of 2017 only included the amount related to the acquisition of
Airgas.
The analysis of net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period is as follows:
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
895.0
|
|
1,656.1
|
|
1,189.2
|
Bank overdrafts (included in current borrowings)
|
|
(152.1)
|
|
(140.4)
|
|
(105.1)
|
NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
742.9
|
|
1,515.7
|
|
1,084.1
Net indebtedness calculation
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current borrowings
|
|
(13,914.6)
|
|
(12,522.4)
|
|
(12,520.7)
|
Current borrowings
|
|
(2,590.5)
|
|
(2,504.6)
|
|
(2,885.8)
|
TOTAL GROSS INDEBTEDNESS
|
|
(16,505.1)
|
|
(15,027.0)
|
|
(15,406.5)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
895.0
|
|
1,656.1
|
|
1,189.2
|
NET INDEBTEDNESS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|
|
(15,610.1)
|
|
(13,370.9)
|
|
(14,217.3)
Statement of changes in net indebtedness
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net indebtedness at the beginning of the period
|
|
(15,368.1)
|
|
(15,368.1)
|
|
(13,370.9)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
1,593.5
|
|
4,254.0
|
|
1,769.7
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
(1,157.7)
|
|
(1,845.7)
|
|
(1,132.7)
|
Net cash flows used in financing activities excluding changes in
borrowings
|
|
(1,238.8)
|
|
(1,191.6)
|
|
(1,240.2)
|
Total net cash flows
|
|
(803.0)
|
|
1,216.7
|
|
(603.2)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes, opening net indebtedness of newly
acquired companies and others
|
|
613.5
|
|
886.2
|
|
(159.5)
|
Restatement of net finance costs
|
|
(52.5)
|
|
(105.7)
|
|
(83.7)
|
Change in net indebtedness
|
|
(242.0)
|
|
1,997.2
|
|
(846.4)
|
TOTAL NET INDEBTEDNESS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|
|
(15,610.1)
|
|
(13,370.9)
|
|
(14,217.3)
Return on Capital Employed – ROCE
Applied method
Return on capital employed after tax is calculated based on the Group’s
consolidated financial statements, by applying the following ratio for
the period in question:
For the numerator: net profit - net finance costs after taxes for the
period in question.
For the denominator: the average of (total shareholders' equity + net
indebtedness) at the end of the past three half-years.
|
ROCE H1 2018
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
2017
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
ROCE
Calculation
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
(a)
|
|
(b)
|
|
(c)
|
|
Numerator
((b)-(a))+(c)
|
|
Net profit after tax before deduction of minority interests
|
|
976.5
|
|
2,291.6
|
|
1,085.8
|
|
2,400.9
|
|
Net finance costs
|
|
-222.9
|
|
-421.9
|
|
-122.2
|
|
-321.2
|
|
Group effective tax rate(a)
|
|
27.9%
|
|
29.4%
|
|
25.2%
|
|
-
|
|
Net financial costs after tax
|
|
-160.8
|
|
-297.9
|
|
-91.4
|
|
-228.5
|
|
Net profit after tax before deduction of minority interests - Net
financial costs after tax
|
|
1,137.3
|
|
2,589.5
|
|
1,177.2
|
|
2,629.4
|
Denominator
((a)+(b)+(c))/3
|
|
Total equity
|
|
16,049.0
|
|
16,718.4
|
|
16,769.4
|
|
16,512.3
|
|
Net indebtedness
|
|
15,610.1
|
|
13,370.9
|
|
14,217.3
|
|
14,399.4
|
|
Average of (total equity + net indebtedness)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,911.7
|
Published ROCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.5%
|
ROCE excluding the non-cash impacts of the 2017 exceptional items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0%
|
(a) Group effective tax rate excluding
significant events.
|
ROCE H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
2016
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
ROCE
Calculation
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
(a)
|
|
(b)
|
|
(c)
|
|
Numerator
((b)-(a))+(c)
|
|
Net profit after tax before deduction of minority interests
|
|
853.0
|
|
1,926.7
|
|
976.5
|
|
2,050.2
|
|
Net finance costs
|
|
-151.7
|
|
-389.1
|
|
-222.9
|
|
-460.3
|
|
Group effective tax rate(a)
|
|
23.8%
|
|
28.2%
|
|
27.9%
|
|
-
|
|
Net financial costs after tax
|
|
-115.7
|
|
-279.4
|
|
-160.8
|
|
-324.5
|
|
Net profit after tax before deduction of minority interests - Net
financial costs after tax
|
|
968.7
|
|
2,206.1
|
|
1,137.3
|
|
2,374.7
|
Denominator
((a)+(b)+(c))/3
|
|
Total equity
|
|
12,329.7
|
|
17,125.0
|
|
16,049.0
|
|
15,167.9
|
|
Net indebtedness
|
|
19,859.8
|
|
15,368.1
|
|
15,610.1
|
|
16,946.0
|
|
Average of (total equity + net indebtedness)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,113.9
|
ROCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4%
The return on capital employed after tax (ROCE) stood at 8.0%
in the 1st half of 2018, up +30 basis points compared
with the recurring level of end-2017 (7.7%). The improvement
excluding the currency impact was +60 basis points.
The slideshow that accompanies this release is available as of
8:45 am (Paris time) at www.airliquide.com.
UPCOMING EVENTS
2018 Third Quarter Revenue:
October 24, 2018
Salon Actionaria, Paris, France:
November 22-23, 2018
|
|
The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry
and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with
approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million
customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are
essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody
Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of
the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.
Air Liquide’s ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term
performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth
over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization
implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and
inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and
environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization,
and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and
its solutions that protect life and the environment represented
more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext
Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40,
EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.
