Air Products : 18/01/2018 Air Products to Have Latest Cryogenic Tunnel Freezers on Display at 2018 IPPE View News Release →

18/01/2018 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight its latest food freezing and chilling equipment for meat and poultry processors at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia, from January 30-February 1. The company will have on display both its Freshline® MP tunnel freezer and Freshline® IQ tunnel freezer. Processors attending the show can see how the freezers work and learn about their remote monitoring capability featuring Air Products' Process Intelligence.

Food processors are encouraged to stop by Air Products' booth C219 to speak with knowledgeable food specialists about their specific food processing challenges. The company's range of cryogenic freezing and chilling solutions can offer meat and poultry processors many benefits over alternative systems. These benefits include faster freeze times, increased throughput, improved product quality and more.

Some of the equipment Air Products will highlight at IPPE includes:

Freshline® LIN-IS Solution ‒ A tailor-made temperature control system that uses liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide to deliver rapid, precise temperature control to a blender or mixer/grinder, enabling food manufacturers to optimize processing speed and product quality.

‒ A tailor-made temperature control system that uses liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide to deliver rapid, precise temperature control to a blender or mixer/grinder, enabling food manufacturers to optimize processing speed and product quality. Freshline MP Tunnel Freezer ‒ Designed with efficiency and hygiene in mind, the MP freezer uses unmatched heat transfer capability to achieve cryogenic temperatures throughout the entire length of the tunnel.



‒ Designed with efficiency and hygiene in mind, the MP freezer uses unmatched heat transfer capability to achieve cryogenic temperatures throughout the entire length of the tunnel. Freshline IQ Tunnel Freezer ‒ Offers food processors continuous high throughput for a broad range of products with easy clean-up and minimal up-front capital investment.

‒ Offers food processors continuous high throughput for a broad range of products with easy clean-up and minimal up-front capital investment. Air Products' Process Intelligence ‒ Remote monitoring featuring Air Products' Process Intelligence, enabled by the Industrial Internet of Things, allows food processors to troubleshoot and track efficiency of their food processing equipment.

Air Products provides liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide in a variety of flexible and reliable supply options. The company also offers gaseous solutions including controlled atmosphere stunning, waste water treatment, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and inerting.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products has the experience and technical know-how to help food processors address some of their toughest challenges. With food laboratories located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, the company can test a customer's product on commercial-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process.

For more information about Air Products' complete portfolio of Freshline® solutions for the meat and poultry industry, call 800-654-4567 (outside of the U.S. 610-706-4730) or visit www.airproducts.com/food.

