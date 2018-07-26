Log in
AirAsia Berhad : Datuk Kamarudin Meranun receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Global Leadership Awards

07/26/2018 | 05:25am CEST

SEPANG, 26 July 2018 - AirAsia co-founder, AirAsia Group Berhad Executive Chairman and AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, garnered the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 8th Global Leadership Awards held in Kuala Lumpur last night.

The coveted award was conferred on Datuk Kamarudin for his remarkable career, deep dedication in spearheading corporate and community development and his continued efforts in steering AirAsia to greater heights.

The award was presented to Datuk Kamarudin by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs YB Dato' Mohd Azis Jamman together with CEO The Leaders International Magazine Shahul Hameed Dawood and American Leadership Development Association (ALDA) Arthur Carmazzi.

Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said, 'Alhamdullilah, thanks to Allah the Almighty for the continuous blessings. I'm honoured and humbled to receive this accolade and would like to thank everyone, especially my family for their support and AirAsia Allstars, who have worked hard to build AirAsia into what it is today. When we first started the airline, we had no experience but we dared to dream. From two planes, we have grown to a fleet size of over 200, with half a billion guests flown to more than 130 destinations across Asia Pacific. This award is a testament that no dream is too big and there is no impossible feat - Insyallah give your best and let Him do the rest.'

The awardees were selected based on past achievements and performance in 2016 and 2017 by a panel of high-profile judges, including Founder of the Directive Communication Psychology Arthur Carmazzi, Secretary General of the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC) H.E. Abdulrahim Hasan Naqi, Chairman of Global Entrepreneurship Thailand Steven Cheah and others.

Previous notable recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Lim Kok Wing University Founder and President Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dato' Dr Lim Kok Wing, KPJ Healthcare Berhad Managing Director Datin Paduka Siti Sa'diah Sheikh Bakir, and Mah Sing Group Managing Director Tan Sri Dato' Sri Leong Hoy Kum.

Organised by The Leaders International, a corporate magazine based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and endorsed by the American Leadership Development Association (ALDA), an NGO which highlights leadership at its best, the award recognises outstanding individuals and global personalities who have outshined others in their respective fields of trade, commerce and community services.

***

About Global Leadership Awards

The Global Leadership Awards 2018 is all about achievers and accomplishments! The Region's most impactful event, the Global Leadership Awards is back once again this year for the 8th time. As in the past, the event is expected to convene and showcase the highest levels of Global Leaders representing the diplomatic, business, government, philanthropic, media, celebrity, and social sectors. An evening of recognition, glamour and splendour and gathering to Foster Friendship and Build New Bridges in Business. This much anticipated event is organized by The Leaders International, a high profiled business magazine and endorsed by American Leadership Development Association (ALDA), a US based NGO which showcases leadership at large.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 03:24:06 UTC
