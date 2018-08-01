Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : Enjoy members-only travel perks on AirAsia website and app

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 06:18am CEST

Bengaluru, 1 August 2018: Your holidays with AirAsia are about to get better!

AirAsia BIG members will enjoy more perks, including instant discounts, when they book flights directly on airasia.com or via the AirAsia app.

AirAsia India Head of Marketing, Rajkumar Paranthaman said, 'As a low-cost carrier, we try to pass on maximum benefits to our guests. We strive towards offering more value to our guests. These perks we're offering to AirAsia BIG members will enable them to enjoy exclusive benefits when they book flights via our website or app, with low fares all year round.'

AirAsia BIG members will get to enjoy the following exclusive travel perks:

  1. Get instant member discounts for all flights

Enjoy INR160 savings on return flights or INR80 savings on one-way trips for all new bookings made on airasia.com or AirAsia app. The discount is applicable to all flights as well as promotional fares.

2. Flights and add-ons can now be paid with AirAsia BIG Points

Aside from getting the best flight deals to over 130 destinations and having priority access to sales, members can now use their AirAsia BIG Points to pay for flights and add-ons such as seats, meals, checked baggage and more. However, AirAsia BIG Points cannot be redeemed to cover taxes, fees and charges.

3. Seamless one-click payment with BigClick

You are now one step closer to low fares with our BigClick payment feature. BigClick provides a faster and more convenient checkout for all purchases. Guests can save the trouble of re-entering their card details for every payment as BigClick allows members to securely store their credit and debit card details. Save your card details now and earn 100 AirAsia BIG Points.

4. Find the lowest fares with Low-Fare Finder

Members can use the Low-Fare Finder feature to search for the lowest all-in fares. The lowest fares will be reflected in green when members select their desired travelling dates.

5. Manage your flight and add-ons with My Bookings

Left out a meal or extra checked baggage after checking out? Fret not as managing upcoming flight and purchasing add-ons is made easy with 'My Bookings' feature. As usual, don't forget to pre-book online to enjoy better savings!

To register as an AirAsia BIG member for free, simply go to airasia.com and click 'Sign up'.

For the latest updates, please follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : ASMPT To Invest In SMART Factory Software Solutions
AQ
07:12aNMDC : Pumps and Motors
AQ
07:12aNTPC : Spares of Mill Xrp- 623
AQ
07:11aSJVN : Construction of Type-A Quarters 4 Blocks 24sets for Cisf in Rampur Hps Colony at Duttnagar, Tehsil Rampur, District Shimla Hp.
AQ
07:11aSUI NORTHERN GAS PIPELINES : Supply of Cable Single Core
AQ
07:10aAGRICULTURAL LAND TRUST : Rental of Agricultural Land
AQ
07:10aNTPC : Procurement of Durag Make Flame Scanner Spares
AQ
07:10aRASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS : Job a- Amc of Piping Jobs in Anp Plant Job B- Fab-Ere of Pipelines, Repl of Damaged Pipelines in Urea-Abc Plant Job C-Cs-Ss Piping (Fabrication,Erection and Dismantling Jobs in Methanol
AQ
07:10aLOCATION BASED TECHNOLOGIES : Gis Base Map Updating and Building Footprint Layer Project (Re-Bidding)
AQ
07:09aNTPC : Miscellaneous Mechanical Maintenance Jobs of Chp at Ntpc/Farakka
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
4APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
5PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN : Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.