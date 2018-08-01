AirAsia Berhad : Enjoy members-only travel perks on AirAsia website and app

Bengaluru, 1 August 2018: Your holidays with AirAsia are about to get better!

AirAsia BIG members will enjoy more perks, including instant discounts, when they book flights directly on airasia.com or via the AirAsia app.

AirAsia India Head of Marketing, Rajkumar Paranthaman said, 'As a low-cost carrier, we try to pass on maximum benefits to our guests. We strive towards offering more value to our guests. These perks we're offering to AirAsia BIG members will enable them to enjoy exclusive benefits when they book flights via our website or app, with low fares all year round.'

AirAsia BIG members will get to enjoy the following exclusive travel perks:

Get instant member discounts for all flights

Enjoy INR160 savings on return flights or INR80 savings on one-way trips for all new bookings made on airasia.com or AirAsia app. The discount is applicable to all flights as well as promotional fares.

2. Flights and add-ons can now be paid with AirAsia BIG Points

Aside from getting the best flight deals to over 130 destinations and having priority access to sales, members can now use their AirAsia BIG Points to pay for flights and add-ons such as seats, meals, checked baggage and more. However, AirAsia BIG Points cannot be redeemed to cover taxes, fees and charges.

3. Seamless one-click payment with BigClick

You are now one step closer to low fares with our BigClick payment feature. BigClick provides a faster and more convenient checkout for all purchases. Guests can save the trouble of re-entering their card details for every payment as BigClick allows members to securely store their credit and debit card details. Save your card details now and earn 100 AirAsia BIG Points.

4. Find the lowest fares with Low-Fare Finder

Members can use the Low-Fare Finder feature to search for the lowest all-in fares. The lowest fares will be reflected in green when members select their desired travelling dates.

5. Manage your flight and add-ons with My Bookings

Left out a meal or extra checked baggage after checking out? Fret not as managing upcoming flight and purchasing add-ons is made easy with 'My Bookings' feature. As usual, don't forget to pre-book online to enjoy better savings!

To register as an AirAsia BIG member for free, simply go to airasia.com and click 'Sign up'.

