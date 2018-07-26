Log in
AirAsia Berhad : X launches search for joint ambassador with Sony Malaysia

07/26/2018 | 10:41am CEST

Be in to win great prizes from leading travel and technology brands - AirAsia X and Sony

SEPANG, 26 July 2018 - AirAsia X today announced a new partnership with Sony Malaysia by launching a global search for the first ever joint brand ambassador to represent the leading travel and visual technology brands.

The ten-week contest, dubbed 'Through the Lens' will run from 30 July to 7 October 2018. A one-year ambassadorship including air travel courtesy of AirAsia and latest Sony camera equipment can be won by sharing compelling images from any of AirAsia's 130 plus travel destinations worldwide, via throughthelens.airasia.com.

AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial Barry Klipp said 'Since its inception, AirAsia has been an enabler of air travel by providing consistently low fares. As a company, we are committed to innovation and technology and with this Sony partnership, we hope our guests will be inspired to share their travel experiences wherever AirAsia flies, through their own lens.'

Klipp added 'They say a picture tells a thousand words. We launched this contest with Sony to showcase how travel experiences can be told in amazing ways visually no matter what the budget - either through a smartphone or with the best camera equipment in the market. We are searching for someone who explores any AirAsia destination and shares their favourite travel moments far and wide.'

Sony Malaysia Managing Director Satoru Arai said, 'Due to the increase of smartphones penetration in the market, passion for photography has advanced rapidly in a few short years. People have started taking more aesthetic travel photos, which connect (thanks to social platforms) with complete strangers across the world. Sony, as the worldwide leader in Digital Imaging and the world's largest image sensor manufacturer, we are confident of continuing to lead the way forward, to a wider spectrum of travel photographers, from hobbyist to enthusiast. In collaboration with AirAsia, we believe we can keep the inspiration chain alive and people will start capturing the beauty of everyday life through their lens.'

The grand prize is a money can't buy experience where as a joint ambassador, the winner will be rewarded with the chance to be a part of exciting new AirAsia travel experiences and be involved in exclusive product launches from Sony Malaysia.

The winner will also win free return Premium Flatbed seats and accommodation in Tokyo, to visit Sony's latest technologies at their Japan headquarters, Sony's new full frame mirrorless camera, Alpha A7 III K worth RM9,433 and a Sony h.ear on 2 wireless headphones worth RM1,093.

Also up for grabs are nine consolation prizes including AirAsia X flights and a Sony RX100V camera worth RM4,299, provided weekly to the best creative story submitted on the contest's microsite.

To enter the contest, visit throughthelens.airasia.com and learn how to submit your own entry by uploading your travel photos with a creative story around it.

Keep up-to-date with AirAsia's latest promotions and activities via Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:40:05 UTC
