Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : launches search for joint ambassador with Sony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Be in to win great prizes from leading travel and technology brands - AirAsia and Sony

SYDNEY, 27 July 2018 - AirAsia today announced a new partnership with Sony, launching a global search for the first ever joint brand ambassador to represent the leading travel and visual technology brands.

The ten-week contest, dubbed 'Through the Lens' will run from 30 July to 7 October 2018. A one-year ambassadorship including air travel courtesy of AirAsia and latest Sony camera equipment can be won by sharing compelling images from any of AirAsia's 130 plus travel destinations worldwide, via throughthelens.airasia.com.

AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial Barry Klipp said 'Since its inception, AirAsia has been an enabler of air travel by providing consistently low fares. As a company, we are committed to innovation and technology and with this Sony partnership, we hope our guests will be inspired to share their travel experiences wherever AirAsia flies, through their own lens.'

Klipp added 'They say a picture tells a thousand words. We launched this contest with Sony to showcase how travel experiences can be told in amazing ways no matter what the budget - either through a smartphone or with the best camera equipment in the market. We are searching for someone who explores any AirAsia destination and shares their favourite travel moments far and wide.'

Sony Malaysia Managing Director Satoru Arai said, 'Due to the increase of smartphones penetration in the market, passion for photography has advanced rapidly in a few short years. People have started taking more aesthetic travel photos, which connect (thanks to social platforms) with complete strangers across the world. Sony, as the worldwide leader in Digital Imaging and the world's largest image sensor manufacturer, we are confident of continuing to lead the way forward, to a wider spectrum of travel photographers, from hobbyist to enthusiast. In collaboration with AirAsia, we believe we can keep the inspiration chain alive and people will start capturing the beauty of everyday life through their lens.'

The grand prize is a money can't buy experience where as a joint ambassador, the winner will be rewarded with the chance to be a part of exciting new AirAsia travel experiences and be involved in exclusive product launches from Sony.

The winner will also win free return Premium Flatbed seats and accommodation in Tokyo, to visit Sony's latest technologies at their Japan headquarters, Sony's new full frame mirrorless camera, Alpha A7 III K and Sony h.Ear on 2 wireless headphones.

Also up for grabs are nine consolation prizes including AirAsia flights and a Sony RX100V camera, provided weekly to the best creative story submitted on the contest's microsite.

To enter the contest, visit throughthelens.airasia.com and learn how to submit your own entry by uploading your travel photos with a creative story around it.

Keep up-to-date with AirAsia's latest promotions and activities via Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia)

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 01:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/26ALLENTOWN'S PPL PLAZA : White elephant or crown jewel? Here's what you get stuck with if you're the winning bidder
AQ
07/26AOKI : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
07/26TOYO TIRE & RUBBER : Announcement of Personnel Change
PU
07/26CHESAPEAKE ENERGY : Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy to sell Ohio assets for $2 billion
AQ
07/26CHINA YU TIAN : Notice of board meeting
PU
07/26ALIBABA : Will Announce June Quarter 2018 Results on August 23, 2018
BU
07/26CRANLEY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP OF COMMON SHARES IN LARGO RESOURCES LTD. (TSX : Lgo)
AQ
07/26ELISABETH RHYNE : “Money management strategies are important for financial health”
PU
07/26TOKIO MARINE : Change regarding executive offier
PU
07/26ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Annual Outstanding Cooperation Supplier Award
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.